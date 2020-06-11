Hydro-Québec expands energy efficiency program for business customers

MONTRÉAL, June 11, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec today announced that it is expanding its Efficient Solutions program, enabling businesses to obtain subsidies covering up to 75% of eligible expenses for more than 200 energy efficiency measures.

Québec businesses can now receive up to twice as much financial assistance as before—up to $3 million for a project.

"With our Efficient Solutions program, we have the tool that will make energy efficiency a springboard for economic recovery. Québec companies will see a faster return on their investments and a reduction in their operating costs," explained Éric Filion, President of Hydro-Québec Distribution et Services partagés.

Commercial, institutional and industrial buildings are eligible. Projects can include heating system upgrades, improvements in equipment efficiency, and measures for reducing power losses in lighting.

