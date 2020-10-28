MONTRÉAL, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - People who are no longer Hydro-Québec customers, but who were account holders between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2019, may be eligible to receive a credit in the form of a cheque.

In January 2020, Hydro-Québec began issuing credits on its customers' electricity bills following the adoption of An Act to simplify the process for establishing electricity distribution rates. The Act provides for the anticipated refund to customers of a total of $535 million, which corresponds to an average of $60 for its residential customers.

To receive their cheque, Hydro-Québec's former customers must get in touch with us to confirm their current address by filling out the Credit request form.

If they have any question they can contact our customer services at 514 385-7252 or 1 888 385-7252.

Important security message

It is important to note that Hydro-Québec never communicates with its customers by text message. Customers are encouraged to be vigilant and not to click on any links in messages purported to come from us. They are fraudulent.

