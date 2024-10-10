Hydro-Québec commissions Des Irlandais substation and opens the door to the creation of a memorial site

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Hydro-Québec is commissioning its newest facility, Des Irlandais substation, in Montréal's Le Sud-Ouest borough and transferring part of the land south of the substation to the Montreal Irish Monument Park Foundation. In doing so, Hydro-Québec is opening the door to the creation of a site to commemorate the 6,000 Irish immigrants who lost their lives to typhus in Montréal in 1847. The space will change the face of one of the city's gateways, enhancing the view for everyone who crosses Victoria Bridge into Montréal.

Des Irlandais substation will help meet electricity demand in Griffintown and the area west of downtown and supply the Réseau électrique métropolitain (REM). By providing reliable electricity service to our customers and supporting the energy transition, this new infrastructure has the capacity to supply electricity to approximately 80,000 homes. In the coming years, we will be spearheading more projects across the island to upgrade power lines and substations, and decarbonize Montréal.

The commissioning of Des Irlandais substation is in line with Hydro-Québec's commitment to improve the quality of electricity service—the first priority of its Action Plan 2035. Indeed, Hydro-Québec plans to invest $45 to $50 billion to sustain its infrastructures and around $100 billion to lead projects to meet the growing demand for electricity.

A total investment of $215 million and a workforce of about 150 at the peak of construction were required to build the substation. Thanks to the many workers who took part in this urban worksite.

A site to commemorate the Irish immigrants who lost their lives to typhus in Montréal

In May 2017, as part of the substation project, Hydro-Québec, the city of Montréal and Montréal's Irish community announced an innovative partnership to create a space to commemorate the Irish immigrants who lost their lives to typhus in 1847. The neighbourhood is steeped in the history of the thousands of Irish refugees fleeing famine who were placed in temporary hospitals. About 6,000 of them died of typhus, which spread on ships.

Within the framework of the partnership, Hydro-Québec is donating part of its 13,200 m2 of land (more than 3 acres) to the Montreal Irish Monument Park Foundation to create a space south of the substation that will commemorate the Irish immigrants buried nearby. To help bring the project to fruition, the city will reroute Rue Bridge to provide more visibility for the Black Rock that sits between the lanes.

The announcement of the commissioning of Des Irlandais substation is the opportunity to share the preliminary drawings and illustrations of the commemorative site, which is expected to be inaugurated within the next five years under the aegis of the Montreal Irish Monument Park Foundation.

Quotes:

"The Des Irlandais substation makes reliable power services possible, and supports the energy transition in this rapidly growing area. Further, with this $215-million investment, Hydro-Québec is making a significant contribution towards decarbonization. We are proud of the collaborative approach behind this project, in working with both the Ville de Montréal and the community. This approach allows us to seize opportunities to complete a better project that is well received by the community, and seamlessly integrated into the neighbourhood's urban evolution." explains Claudine Bouchard, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating and Infrastructure Officer at Hydro-Québec.

"This site for gathering and remembrance will underline the Irish community's invaluable contribution to the growth of the city of Montréal at the turn of the 19th century. It is more than the history of the Irish community. It is the history of all Montréal's communities, the history of Québec that we are bringing to light by creating this commemorative space," explained Fergus Keyes, Director of the Montreal Irish Monument Park Foundation.

"The history of the Black Rock and the Irish community's contribution are defining for Montréal. Today, we are one step closer to developing a space to gather and remember as we honour the memory of the 6,000 Irish women and men who died of typhus in 1847 and the ensuing outpouring of solidarity by Montrealers. Today, we reiterate our commitment to working with our partners to create the winning conditions that will lead to the realization of this new commemorative site," said Benoit Dorais, Mayor of the Sud-Ouest Borough and Vice Chair of the Executive Committee of the City of Montréal.

