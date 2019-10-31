Hydro-Québec and Stelpro create partnership to develop connected smart devices

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, QC, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec's new subsidiary, Hilo, and Québec company Stelpro are creating a joint venture with a mandate to develop connected devices for smart homes that will contribute to efficient energy use. The devices will be developed in Québec.

The joint venture will develop innovative products designed to manage energy use, such as smart thermostats and other connected devices, and will provide them to both partners. The equipment will be designed in Québec and manufactured in a Stelpro Group plant in Shawinigan.

Known for the quality of the design, manufacturing and assembly of the Maestro smart thermostats as well as for its strong network of distribution partners, Stelpro brings its leading-edge expertise to the joint venture.

Heating accounts for over 50% of a home's electricity use. Thermostats are therefore a key tool in the smart management of energy use.

"Creating a joint venture between Hilo and Stelpro is a logical step given our desire to position our company as a major player in the energy transition. We are proud to be able to draw on the knowledge we've acquired over the past 38 years in electric heating and electronic controls and to create synergies to develop innovative smart home products and services that will allow customers to manage their energy use efficiently," noted Stelpro President Yves Chabot.

"Stelpro products will be at the heart of Hilo's smart home offer. We chose to create this partnership with Stelpro following a thorough, in-depth analysis of existing technologies. Stelpro stood out due to the quality of its products and its ability to meet the needs of Quebecers," explained Sébastien Fournier, President and CEO of Hilo.

About STELPRO

STELPRO is a family-owned business that was founded in Québec in 1981, renowned in the electric heating industry, heating cables and electronic controls. The North American leader in its market, STELPRO offers quality heating products designed and manufactured in Québec providing optimal performance, safety and innovative design. STELPRO employs 500 people and has a manufacturing plant in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville. Each year, it sells over 1,000,000 heating units (electric baseboards, convectors, fan heaters, heating cables, etc.) and 400,000 electronic controls, including the new Maestro smart thermostat. The company is a Canada's Best Managed Companies Gold Standard winner, and Les Affaires newspaper ranked it as one of the most important Québec companies.

About Hilo

Hilo is a Hydro-Québec brand of personalized products and services that will make it easy for customers to manage their energy use more efficiently and more intelligently. Starting next year, Hilo will offer smart home products and services that will allow customers to manage their energy use efficiently. Thereafter, the range of products and services will gradually expand to include energy services for companies, electric mobility offerings, smart storage and solar self-generation.

