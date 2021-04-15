"This partnership with Nucleom will facilitate supply for Hydro-Québec and enable the deployment of our technologies on electric power systems around the world by an organization with proven expertise in non-destructive testing and critical infrastructure inspection," said Patrick Judge, Manager – Business Development – Innovative Solutions at Hydro-Québec.

"Since its founding, Nucleom has fueled its growth through its capacity to innovate and put its know-how to work in several major projects, mainly in the nuclear sector. Through this partnership with Hydro-Québec, we will apply our expertise in the power transmission sector," added Mathieu Beauchesne, Vice President of Operations at Nucleom.

The LineCore sensor takes a non-destructive approach to determining the galvanic protection on transmission and distribution line conductors, including live ones. It accurately measures the thickness of the zinc layer across an entire span and detects anomalies caused by corrosion without sampling. As for the LineOhm sensor, it makes it possible to assess the condition of the splice sleeves that connect two conductors.

The devices are used to carry out rigorous monitoring on lines exposed to conditions that are likely to shorten their service life, such as those occurring in marine climates and areas prone to adverse weather.

The LineCore and LineOhm sensors may be deployed on a line using obstacle clearing inspection tools developed by Hydro-Québec, including LineScout, LineRanger and LineDrone, which is the subject of a recent industrialization and commercialization agreement between DRONE VOLT and Hydro-Québec.

The agreement between Nucleom and Hydro-Québec stipulates that, following the initial industrialization phase, Nucleom will provide its customers with a line inspection service that relies on the new self-propelled version of the LineCore sensors.

About Hydro-Québec

Hydro-Québec generates, transmits and distributes electricity. It is Canada's largest electricity producer and ranks among the world's largest hydropower producers. Its sole shareholder is the Québec government. The company mainly uses renewable generating operations, in particular large hydro. Its research facilities, collectively called Institut de recherche d'Hydro-Québec (IREQ), conduct R&D in energy-related fields, including energy efficiency and storage and robotics solutions for power line inspection.

More information: http://www.hydroquebec.com

About Nucleom

Nucleom, a Canadian company with an international scope, specializes in non-destructive testing services. It offers solutions that significantly increase the speed and reliability of inspections on critical equipment. Nucleom is pushing the boundaries of non–destructive testing to safeguard the operation of critical infrastructures such as nuclear reactors, pressure vessels and pipelines.

Nucleom's know-how is driven by its innovation, in-house expertise of the highest level, leading-edge equipment and research and development programs often led in partnership with key industry stakeholders.

In 2020, Nucleom was named one of Canada's fastest growing companies by Canadian Business and listed among Canada's top growing companies by The Globe and Mail.

More information: www.nucleom.ca

