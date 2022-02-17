MONTRÉAL, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec continues to stand out in terms of innovation. According to the 2021 list compiled by Research Infosource Inc., Hydro-Québec placed 25th among Canada's top corporate R&D spenders.

With a total investment of $133.8 million, Hydro-Québec tops the list among Canadian energy companies.

For its 20th anniversary, Research Infosource Inc. also compiled a list of R&D investments over the past two decades. Hydro-Québec placed 13th on that list, thereby confirming the importance the company places on innovation.

"Hydro-Québec has always focused on research and development. This has enabled us to overcome huge challenges and become a world leader in the energy industry. We intend to continue our efforts in this regard and keep up the pace," said Jean Matte, Acting Chief Innovation Officer and Executive Vice President – Generation, Health, Safety and Environment at Hydro-Québec.

Mr. Matte also noted that Hydro-Québec's innovations led to the first-ever high-voltage 735–kV transmission line, making it possible to transmit electricity over long distances. More recently, Hydro-Québec's research and development has led to the creation of a drone capable of inspecting live power lines. An association with the French company Dronevolt allows its commercialization on the international scene.

