Hydro Ottawa warns of scams targeting its customers

Never make a payment for a charge that isn't listed on your most recent bill

Ignore text messages or emails with suspicious links promising refunds

Don't call the number provided to you. Instead, call Hydro Ottawa directly at 613-738-6400 to check the status of your account

Do not provide any personal information or details about your account

If you feel threatened in any way, contact 911 or the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222 ext. 5433

Hydro Ottawa reminds all customers that it never threatens to disconnect power immediately, nor does it ask customers to meet its employees at a location to make payment.

Recognizing that these are difficult times for some, Hydro Ottawa is encouraging its customers who have fallen behind on their energy bills to contact them directly. Hydro Ottawa also offers flexible payment options and financial assistance programs that include emergency relief.

www.hydroottawa.com

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

About Hydro Ottawa

Hydro Ottawa delivers electricity to approximately 340,000 homes and businesses in Ottawa and Casselman. For 100 years, Hydro Ottawa has reliably supplied its customers with power, building and investing in the local electric grid. Proudly municipally owned, Hydro Ottawa contributes to the well-being of the community we serve. Its innovative services help customers manage their account and energy use.

SOURCE Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Josée Larocque, Manager, Media and Public Affairs, Hydro Ottawa, Tel: 613-738-5499 ext. 2345, [email protected]

Related Links

https://hydroottawa.com/

