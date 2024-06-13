OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro Ottawa unveiled an interactive eco home display designed to educate and inspire both Ottawa residents and visitors alike on their journey towards a more sustainable energy future.

From left to right: Trevor Freeman, Hydro Ottawa, Julie Lupinacci, Hydro Ottawa, Krista Kealey, Ottawa International Airport Authority, Jim Pegg, Envari Energy Solutions, Joseph Muglia, Hydro Ottawa (CNW Group/Hydro Ottawa) The Hydro Ottawa eco home at the Ottawa International Airport. (CNW Group/Hydro Ottawa)

Located in the high-traffic arrivals area of the airport, the eco home offers visitors an immersive experience, showcasing an energy-efficient home equipped with the latest sustainable technologies. From solar panels and battery storage to a heat pump and an EV charger, the eco home demonstrates how individuals and families can reduce their carbon footprint and conserve energy.

The interactive home will be on display at the airport through December 2024. Travellers, business leaders, and residents are encouraged to visit and explore the possibilities of a smart energy future. Those who can't make it to the airport can still check out the eco home content by visiting Hydro Ottawa's website at hydroottawa.com/home

Quick facts

The eco home is open to the public during regular airport hours

Visitors can charge their phones in the wireless charging station located within the home

Key themes and panels that can be explored within the interactive home include: Renewable energy Electric vehicle charging Solar and battery storage Heat pumps Energy conservation

Interactive elements include touch screens or scanning QR codes to access a wealth of information on Hydro Ottawa's website - from details on government incentives for green technologies, to resources for businesses looking to reduce their carbon footprint, and tips for individuals wanting to make their homes more energy-efficient.

Quotes

"We are thrilled to unveil this exciting new initiative at the Ottawa International Airport, a valued partner whom we are supporting on their own net-zero journey. The eco home display is a tangible example of our commitment to leading the energy transition and empowering our customers to make sustainable choices. By showcasing the benefits of renewable and smart home technologies, we hope to inspire widespread adoption and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future for our community." - Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hydro Ottawa.

"The Ottawa International Airport Authority established the YOW Showcase to highlight local innovation and centres of excellence and how they contribute to quality of life in Canada's Capital Region. Hydro Ottawa's spectacular display is testament to the organization's leadership in sustainability and its commitment to educating our employees, passengers and visitors about how they can make their homes more energy efficient. This is one of many collaborations aimed at reducing the Airport's carbon footprint and achieving net-zero by 2040 or earlier." - Mark Laroche, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ottawa International Airport Authority.

About Hydro Ottawa Limited

Hydro Ottawa Limited, a subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc., delivers electricity to approximately 364,000 homes and businesses in the City of Ottawa and the Village of Casselman. For more than a century, Hydro Ottawa has supplied its customers with clean, safe and reliable power to help build a vibrant and sustainable national capital region. As a leading partner in a smart energy future, Hydro Ottawa proudly contributes to the well-being of the community it serves through its integration of innovative and sustainable business practices, corporate citizenship initiatives, and offering best-in-class customer service.

