Hydro Ottawa invites customers to shape Ottawa's energy future together

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Hydro Ottawa is inviting its customers to play a key role in shaping the future of Ottawa's energy landscape. The utility has launched a public engagement survey to gather feedback on its 2026-2030 investment plan, which will guide how Hydro Ottawa prepares its electrical grid for the challenges and opportunities ahead.

As Canada transitions towards a net-zero future by 2050, the demand for electricity will grow significantly. More and more customers are switching to electric vehicles, installing solar panels, and adopting other clean energy technologies. This shift towards sustainability, coupled with our region's growth and the increasing frequency of severe weather events, requires a grid that is not only sustainable and efficient, but also resilient.

Hydro Ottawa's 2026-2030 investment plan has been developed to ensure that the electrical grid can meet these evolving needs. This means investing in new infrastructure to accommodate increased demand, upgrading aging equipment, and strengthening the grid's resilience against both physical and cyber threats.

Residents are encouraged to complete the survey by October 4, 2024. Anyone interested in learning more about Hydro Ottawa's 2026-2030 investment plan and completing the survey can do so at hydroottawa.com/ourfuture .

Quick facts

has launched a public engagement survey seeking feedback on its 2026-2030 investment plan The survey is open from September 16, 2024 - October 4, 2024 Customers will receive an email providing a link to the survey

- Significant investment in Hydro Ottawa's distribution systems are required in order to meet the growing demand for electricity Our four priority investment areas are growth and electrification, replacing and upkeeping aging infrastructure, modernizing our grid, and increasing grid resilience

Electrical grids across Canada will need to at least double current capacity in order to meet the projected demand in 2050 This includes boosting the capacity of key assets such as substations, transformers, and overhead/underground lines

will need to at least double current capacity in order to meet the projected demand in 2050 Around 25 per cent of Hydro Ottawa's assets have reached the end of their expected service life. Another 15 per cent will reach this point within the next decade. Hydro Ottawa is focusing its asset investment and maintenance programs on reducing these numbers; ultimately reducing the risk of asset failure



Quote

"We are committed to building a sustainable energy future for Ottawa, and we know that our customers are a vital part of this journey. We encourage all of our customers to participate in this survey and share their thoughts on how we can best prepare for the future. Their insights will be invaluable as we develop our investment plan."

- Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer

