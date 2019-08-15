Hydro Ottawa powers accessible fun at the Capital Fair for nineteenth year
Aug 15, 2019, 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro Ottawa hosts its 19th Special Needs Day at the Capital Fair. Approximately 1,400 children and adults with developmental and/or physical disabilities and their caregivers will experience the sights, sounds and attractions of a day at the fair. This private event allows attendees to enjoy themselves a day before the fair opens to the public.
It is thanks to the enthusiasm and commitment of volunteers that the event remains a success year after year.
Quick Facts
- This special day features live entertainment, karaoke, a petting zoo, a barbecue lunch, and midway rides.
- Guests experience all the sights and sounds of the fair, but with the benefits of smaller crowds, midway rides at reduced speeds, and volunteers to assist guests on and off the rides.
- More than 40 Hydro Ottawa employees volunteer their time to ensure the safety and well-being of guests during the event. Volunteers help direct traffic, as well as prepare and serve lunch.
Quote
"Special Needs Day is an event we cherish here at Hydro Ottawa. Every year, our employee volunteers look forward to this day and making it the most memorable and accessible for our guests and their caregivers. Walking around the fairgrounds, the smiles tell us that this event has a meaningful impact on the community. Thanks to the Capital Fair for being a wonderful partner."
- Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information: Morgan Barnes, Acting Supervisor, Media and Public Affairs, Hydro Ottawa, Tel: 613-738-5499 ext. 2568, morganbarnes@hydroottawa.com
