Hydro Ottawa powers accessible fun at the Capital Fair for nineteenth year

Quick Facts

This special day features live entertainment, karaoke, a petting zoo, a barbecue lunch, and midway rides.

Guests experience all the sights and sounds of the fair, but with the benefits of smaller crowds, midway rides at reduced speeds, and volunteers to assist guests on and off the rides.

More than 40 Hydro Ottawa employees volunteer their time to ensure the safety and well-being of guests during the event. Volunteers help direct traffic, as well as prepare and serve lunch.

Quote

"Special Needs Day is an event we cherish here at Hydro Ottawa. Every year, our employee volunteers look forward to this day and making it the most memorable and accessible for our guests and their caregivers. Walking around the fairgrounds, the smiles tell us that this event has a meaningful impact on the community. Thanks to the Capital Fair for being a wonderful partner."

- Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer

About Hydro Ottawa

Hydro Ottawa delivers electricity to more than 335,000 homes and businesses in Ottawa and Casselman. For 100 years, Hydro Ottawa has reliably supplied its customers with power, building and investing in the local electric grid. Proudly municipally owned, Hydro Ottawa contributes to the well-being of the community we serve. Its innovative services help customers manage their account and energy use.

www.hydroottawa.com

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

For further information: Morgan Barnes, Acting Supervisor, Media and Public Affairs, Hydro Ottawa, Tel: 613-738-5499 ext. 2568, morganbarnes@hydroottawa.com

Related Links

http://www.hydroottawaholding.com/holding/

