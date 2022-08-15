OTTAWA, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc., launched Enabling Net Zero ; a public engagement survey designed to inform its sustainability action plan to become the first municipality-owned utility company to achieve net-zero operations by 2030 in Canada.

Hearing from customers, employees, partners, stakeholders and various interest groups within the wider Ottawa community is vital to supporting the transition to a greener economy and a smart energy future in the National Capital Region.

Hydro Ottawa launches public engagement survey (CNW Group/Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.)

The public engagement survey starts today and continues until August 25, 2022, and is open to all residents until September 12, 2022 on Hydro Ottawa Holding's new website .

Hydro Ottawa's goal is to create an open dialogue of ideas and opinions from across the region so that together, it can build a sustainable, resilient and vibrant future for the community. As energy trends and needs evolve, Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. and its subsidiaries, Hydro Ottawa Limited, Portage Power, and Envari Energy Solutions, continue to lead the way by advancing energy conservation, energy efficiency and renewable energy generation. This includes leveraging and implementing new technology as well as the pursuit of innovative partnerships.

Hydro Ottawa invites all who are interested in a smart energy future to join the conversation and complete the survey. Information and ideas gathered will help inform our strategic plans for a collective net zero and sustainable future.

Quick Facts

The centrepiece of Hydro Ottawa's 2021-2025 Strategic Direction is a commitment to achieving net-zero operations by 2030, a first for any municipally-owned utility in Canada .

is a commitment to achieving net-zero operations by 2030, a first for any municipally-owned utility in . Through its renewable energy subsidiary, Portage Power, the company completed the second of two refurbishments of its hydroelectric stations in Québec in May 2021 . With this station back online, Portage Power's 128 MW generating fleet – the largest of any municipally-owned utility in Ontario – had a record year for green energy production.

. With this station back online, Portage Power's 128 MW generating fleet – the largest of any municipally-owned utility in – had a record year for green energy production. Envari, the company's energy and utility services business, made significant progress on two critical projects: the four-year, $57.2 million cogeneration system upgrade at Ottawa's wastewater collection and treatment plant, and the installation of EV charging infrastructure for the City of Ottawa's first set of electric buses.

cogeneration system upgrade at wastewater collection and treatment plant, and the installation of EV charging infrastructure for the first set of electric buses. In partnership with Zibi Canada and Kruger Products, Hydro Ottawa completed the construction and commissioning of the district energy plant which will provide zero-carbon heating and cooling to the Zibi community in downtown Ottawa and Gatineau .

www.hydroottawa.com

About Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. (Hydro Ottawa) is a private company 100 per cent owned by the City of Ottawa and whose core businesses are electricity distribution, renewable energy generation, and energy and utility services. As a leading partner in a smart energy future, Hydro Ottawa is committed to sustainability and reducing its impact on the environment in all aspects of its operations. It owns and operates three primary subsidiary companies: Hydro Ottawa Limited – a local distribution company that delivers electricity to more than 353,000 customers in the City of Ottawa and the Village of Casselman; Portage Power – the largest Ontario-based municipally-owned producer of green power with 128 megawatts of installed green generation capacity (enough to power 107,000 homes); and Envari – an energy solutions company offering products and services that help reduce energy consumption and costs for municipalities, industrial and commercial clients, and various local distribution companies.

SOURCE Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

For further information: Media contact: Josée Larocque, Manager, Media and Public Affairs, Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc., Tel: 613-738-5499 ext. 2345, [email protected]