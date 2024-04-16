Hydro Ottawa is greening Canada's capital through innovative initiatives; makes Canada's Greenest Employer list

OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. celebrates a 'lucky 13' today, after being named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for the 13th time. With its commitment to local sustainability initiatives and strategic planning, this achievement highlights that true luck 'is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.'

Hydro Ottawa’s two operations centres and main office are LEED Gold Buildings certified, a globally recognized benchmark of sustainability achievement for green buildings. (CNW Group/Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.)

By growing its expertise and leadership in sustainable and net-zero focused initiatives, Hydro Ottawa has become a partner of first choice for local green energy and greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction projects, assisting the City of Ottawa, and many local companies and institutions – big and small – to take similar action by mapping out customized sustainability pathways and creating a larger net-zero energy ecosystem.

This year's selection focused on the valuable partnerships Hydro Ottawa has built within the community: supporting the City of Ottawa's transition to electric buses which has helped reduce emissions and costs; converting Ottawa's streetlights to energy-efficient LEDs; working with large customers to understand and reduce their GHG emissions by exploring alternative, cleaner technologies; and teaming up with the Ottawa International Airport Authority to work towards net-zero operations and implement energy-saving upgrades.

Hydro Ottawa is also focused on making it easier for residential customers to participate in a sustainable energy future. It promotes the adoption of electric vehicles by increasing awareness and access to electric vehicle chargers and infrastructure, rooftop solar panels, and providing support with connections. As a result of this work, there has been an 80 per cent year-over-year increase in solar connections.

Quick Facts

Hydro Ottawa has earned the prestigious Sustainable Electricity Leader designation from Electricity Canada, recognizing its commitment to environmental, economic, and community excellence.

has earned the prestigious Sustainable Electricity Leader designation from Electricity Canada, recognizing its commitment to environmental, economic, and community excellence. Hydro Ottawa is the first Canadian municipally-owned utility to issue a Green Bond, which supported the refurbishment of hydro assets and construction of its LEED Gold campuses. Additionally, Hydro Ottawa is the first Canadian utility to earn ISO 55001 certification for asset management. These initiatives align with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, building a more peaceful and prosperous world.

is the first Canadian municipally-owned utility to issue a Green Bond, which supported the refurbishment of hydro assets and construction of its LEED Gold campuses. Additionally, Hydro Ottawa is the first Canadian utility to earn ISO 55001 certification for asset management. These initiatives align with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, building a more peaceful and prosperous world. Portage Power, Hydro Ottawa's renewable generation subsidiary, is Ontario's largest municipally-owned producer of green power, with hydroelectric, solar and landfill gas-to-energy facilities generating 131 megawatts of renewable electricity (enough to power 110,000 homes annually). In total, Portage Power's renewable generation capacity has increased six-fold in just 12 years.

largest municipally-owned producer of green power, with hydroelectric, solar and landfill gas-to-energy facilities generating 131 megawatts of renewable electricity (enough to power 110,000 homes annually). In total, Portage Power's renewable generation capacity has increased six-fold in just 12 years. Hydro Ottawa's two operations centres and main office are LEED Gold Buildings certified, a globally recognized benchmark of sustainability achievement for green buildings.

two operations centres and main office are LEED Gold Buildings certified, a globally recognized benchmark of sustainability achievement for green buildings. Hydro Ottawa has committed to becoming the first municipally-owned utility in Canada to achieve net zero operations – by the year 2030.

has committed to becoming the first municipally-owned utility in to achieve net zero operations – by the year 2030. Solar energy generation at Hydro Ottawa's new facilities offsets approximately 18 per cent of the energy demand at its East Campus and 100 per cent at its South Campus.

Hydro Ottawa diverts more than 90 per cent of its waste from landfill, and works with scrap metal companies to perform metal reclamation of copper wire, steel and aluminum from its small transformers and meters.

diverts more than 90 per cent of its waste from landfill, and works with scrap metal companies to perform metal reclamation of copper wire, steel and aluminum from its small transformers and meters. Approximately 1.6 million litres of water are saved per year thanks to rainwater harvesting and an advanced filtration system at the main office.

Hydro Ottawa's education program, in partnership with Electricity Safety and Conservation and Relay Education, builds awareness and a culture of conservation and sustainability among elementary-aged children; the program has educated nearly 345,000 local students since its inception.

education program, in partnership with Electricity Safety and Conservation and Relay Education, builds awareness and a culture of conservation and sustainability among elementary-aged children; the program has educated nearly 345,000 local students since its inception. Hydro Ottawa is a catalyst member of EnviroCentre and Carbon613, a growing network of organizations that are setting and achieving greenhouse gas reduction targets in Ottawa .

is a catalyst member of EnviroCentre and Carbon613, a growing network of organizations that are setting and achieving greenhouse gas reduction targets in . Envari, Hydro Ottawa's energy management subsidiary, continues to upgrade a City of Ottawa wastewater treatment plant by replacing the plant's three cogeneration engines, and adding a fourth, which will eliminate 1,565 tonnes of CO2 per year and reduce utility costs by $80M over 25 years.

Quotes

"Sustainability isn't a goal, it's a journey we take together. Every electric bus, every energy-efficient LED, every rooftop solar panel or renewable energy project – that's how we drive real change and build a greener future. We will continue championing innovation and sharing our expertise to create a net-zero ecosystem that benefits everyone."

- Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer

About Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. (Hydro Ottawa) is a private company 100 per cent owned by the City of Ottawa and whose core businesses are electricity distribution, renewable energy generation, and energy and utility services. As a leading partner in a smart energy future, Hydro Ottawa is committed to sustainability and reducing its impact on the environment in all aspects of its operations. It owns and operates three primary subsidiary companies: Hydro Ottawa Limited – a local distribution company that delivers electricity to more than 359,000 customers in the City of Ottawa and the Village of Casselman; Portage Power – the largest Ontario-based municipally-owned producer of green power with 131 megawatts of installed green generation capacity (enough to power 110,000 homes); and Envari – an energy solutions company offering products and services that help reduce energy consumption and costs for municipalities, industrial and commercial clients, and various local distribution companies.

