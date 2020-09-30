With an independent non-governmental global network of national standards institutes from each of its 165 member countries, including the Standards Council of Canada, the Independent Organization for Standardization brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market-relevant international standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.

With ISO55001:2014 accreditation, Hydro Ottawa and its customers benefit from:

Enhanced risk management (with better predictability to future performance of our assets);

Trust and confidence of investors and stakeholders;

Reduced capital and operational costs;

A set framework for dealing with subcontractors; and

A safer environment (for customers, employees and the assets themselves).

The certification can only be attained through a rigorous independent audit and is based on current industry best practices.

Quick facts

Hydro Ottawa holds two other ISO certifications, including ISO14001:2015 for environmental management and ISO9001:2015 for quality management systems.

holds two other ISO certifications, including ISO14001:2015 for environmental management and ISO9001:2015 for quality management systems. ISO55001:2014 certification signifies superior asset management practices that demonstrate Hydro Ottawa's ability to achieve a number of important operational, environmental and financial goals for the betterment of its customers and community.

Hydro Ottawa's Asset Management Council works to improve communications across the organization around asset health, risk assessments, growth opportunities and system constraints and performance.

Asset Management Council works to improve communications across the organization around asset health, risk assessments, growth opportunities and system constraints and performance. A Risk Register was also established to track known risks within the system, and what control actions are being implemented to mitigate them.

Studies of Hydro Ottawa pole lines and underground cables help inform recommended replacements to avoid failures, while weekly tracking of outages caused by tree contact influences the company's maintenance schedule.

ISO standards cover almost every subject imaginable, from technical solutions to systems that organize processes and procedures.

To date, ISO has developed more than 23,300 standards in the fields of technology, energy management, social responsibility, information security, environmental management, and many more.

International standards are designed to tackle a wide range of global issues through innovation and best practices, and are aligned in concert to directly address the United Nations (UN) 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Quotes

"Receiving this internationally recognized certification is an honour and a testament to our commitment to meeting our operational, environmental and financial goals in order to provide our customers with a best-in-class service that is safe, reliable and innovative. Being the first Canadian electric utility to achieve this accreditation is further evidence that our talented team is truly invested in delivering the best possible outcomes for our customers and the community we serve."

- Guillaume Paradis, P.Eng. Chief Electricity Distribution Officer

www.hydroottawa.com

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

About Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. (Hydro Ottawa) is a private company 100 percent owned by the City of Ottawa and whose core businesses are electricity distribution, renewable energy generation, and energy and utility services. Hydro Ottawa owns and operates three primary subsidiary companies: Hydro Ottawa Limited – delivering electricity to more than 340,000 customers in the City of Ottawa and the Village of Casselman; Portage Power – the largest Ontario-based municipally-owned producer of green power that has over 128 megawatts of installed green generation capacity – enough to power 107,000 homes; and Envari – an energy solutions company offering products and services that help reduce energy consumption and costs for municipalities, industrial and commercial clients, and various local distribution companies.



SOURCE Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Josée Larocque, Manager, Media and Public Affairs, Hydro Ottawa, Tel: 613-738-5499 ext. 2345, [email protected]

Related Links

https://hydroottawa.com/

