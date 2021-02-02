As the COVID-19 pandemic escalated in Ontario and the Ottawa region in 2020, a significant portion of Hydro Ottawa's workforce transitioned to working-from-home while essential crews were provided with additional personal protective equipment and new safety protocols to ensure they stayed safe on the job. All the while, the company and its employees continued to provide essential services to the community at a time when our residents, businesses, first responders and hospitals needed it the most.

Hydro Ottawa had already begun laying the groundwork to transform the way it works and serves its customers, so when the pandemic hit the National Capital Region, it was well-positioned to provide employees with the technology, tools and structures to stay connected and engaged with their teams, colleagues, and the company as a whole; whether it was in the field, at home, or in the office.

Quick facts

Hydro Ottawa places an emphasis on the health and wellbeing of its employees through its healthcare benefits, fitness and wellness programs, and employee assistance program. With more employees working and isolating at home, Hydro Ottawa implemented tools that aligned with its new reality, including more digital, self-service and online access. In addition to its employee assistance program offering, the company introduced a fully digital, therapist-led, cognitive behavioural therapy program designed to help employees and their families struggling with specific mental health challenges.

On average, Hydro Ottawa invests 40 hours per employee annually on training in Trades and Safe Work Practices, Business Skills, Management and Leadership Development. In 2020, the company took a new approach to learning by modernizing its training and development programs, enabling employees to access micro learning anytime and anywhere on any device. More than 1,800 courses and 1,600 ebooks and videos for professional and skill development enabled employees to keep learning while isolated at home.

Hydro Ottawa supports employees through key stages in their lives, and also invests in their families through programs like Take Our Kids to Work Day, and Safety Scholarships for post-secondary education.

Quotes

"Being recognized as a National Capital Region Top Employer in a year like 2020 is a truly humbling honour. Ensuring the health and safety of our employees is of paramount importance to us, whether they are working in the field, in the office or from home. We couldn't have gotten through this year without their dedication to providing essential services to our community when they needed us the most."

- Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer

About Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. (Hydro Ottawa) is a private company 100 per cent owned by the City of Ottawa and whose core businesses are electricity distribution, renewable energy generation, and energy and utility services. Hydro Ottawa owns and operates three primary subsidiary companies: Hydro Ottawa Limited – delivering electricity to more than 340,000 customers in the City of Ottawa and the Village of Casselman; Portage Power – the largest Ontario-based municipally-owned producer of green power that has over 128 megawatts of installed green generation capacity – enough to power 107,000 homes; and Envari – an energy solutions company offering products and services that help reduce energy consumption and costs for municipalities, industrial and commercial clients, and various local distribution companies.

