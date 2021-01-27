Hydro Ottawa donates $30,000 toward youth mental health at CHEO

Since the program launched in 2015, Hydro Ottawa has raised more than $500,000. These funds have been used to address some of CHEO's most urgent needs, and to purchase life-saving medical equipment throughout the hospital.

As a community company, Hydro Ottawa is passionate about giving back to the community and investing in local institutions that support children and youth. In discussions with CHEO, Hydro Ottawa chose to donate to the hospital's programs focused on youth mental health at a time when many children and youth are isolated and facing unprecedented mental health challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"CHEO's dedication to improving the lives of all children is a shining example of what is possible when experts come together to address some of the biggest health issues and crises of our time. Our community is very fortunate to have this local and celebrated institution in our own backyard so that our children can receive the best medical care so close to home."

- Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer

"Prior to the pandemic, CHEO was already seeing an alarming number of young people coming to the Emergency Department seeking mental health support. Now isolated from friends and family we know youth are struggling even more. The financial support from Hydro Ottawa will help CHEO to meet the challenges of our time and provide urgently needed care to children and youth in crisis and enable us to work with community partners to ensure those struggling are connected to the right services at the right time. The ongoing support from Hydro Ottawa continues to make such a difference for the children and young families who rely on CHEO. On behalf of our entire community, I offer our sincere thanks as we couldn't do it without them."

- Kevin Keohane, President and Chief Executive Officer, CHEO Foundation

About Hydro Ottawa

Hydro Ottawa delivers electricity to approximately 340,000 homes and businesses in Ottawa and Casselman. For 100 years, Hydro Ottawa has reliably supplied its customers with power, building and investing in the local electric grid. Proudly municipally owned, Hydro Ottawa contributes to the well-being of the community we serve. Its innovative services help customers manage their account and energy use.

About the CHEO Foundation

The CHEO Foundation's mission is to further the physical, mental and social well-being of children and their families in eastern Ontario and western Quebec by raising, managing and disbersing funds.

