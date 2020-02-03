Hydro Ottawa customers are Paperless Heroes for CHEO

Thanks to the extraordinary support of Hydro Ottawa customers, CHEO was able to purchase much needed 24-hour blood pressure monitors for the Nephrology Department as well as biliblankets for babies with jaundice.

High blood pressure can often lead to kidney disease so physicians and nurses in the Nephrology Department who care for young patients already suffering from kidney illnesses must have accurate blood pressure readings to develop effective treatment plans.

Jaundice occurs in newborns when a high amount of bilirubin is produced or when the liver is not mature enough to eliminate it. When this happens, the baby's skin and eyes can appear yellow. A biliblanket can help to decrease bilirubin levels using phototherapy, whereby the baby's skin is exposed to a special blue light. A biliblanket is a woven fibre optic pad which delivers high intensity light with no ultraviolet or infrared radiation.

Dr. Robert Myette, Pediatric Nephrology Fellow, expressed his gratitude today at the cheque presentation. "Blood pressure monitors are used throughout the hospital for many reasons. High blood pressure can lead to kidney disease, as well as be caused by kidney disease, so for the nephrology department, we are very grateful for this donation. One benefit of 24 hour readings is to allow a patient to go about their day – go to school, play with their friends – and be relaxed in their own environment, which will provide a more realistic blood pressure reading. Patients that come for appointments can often be nervous so having the technology to get several "real-time" readings is a huge benefit. For patients with kidney disease, monitoring blood pressure is vital to their care. We appreciate that we could update our current fleet of blood pressure monitors and help our patients to live their best lives."

"It's no surprise to us that Ottawa is full of heroes; our customers have proven this every year they've answered the call to help CHEO," said Bryce Conrad, President and CEO, Hydro Ottawa. "Hydro Ottawa is passionate about giving back to the community and investing in local institutions that support children and youth. The funds raised by our customers will remove barriers and improve the health of patients at CHEO in real, meaningful ways. I can't thank our customers enough for supporting our 'Be a Paperless Hero' campaign."

The 2019 campaign was a fun, visual concept inviting Hydro Ottawa customers to Be a Paperless Hero which aligns perfectly with the CHEO Foundation's theme of Be a Hero for CHEO. "There are many heroes among us – doctors and nurses who save lives, researchers working toward less toxic treatments, social workers helping families through tough days," said Kevin Keohane, President and CEO, CHEO Foundation. "The biggest heroes of all are the patients who come to CHEO – with bravery and resiliency kids face tough diagnoses and are an inspiration to so many. Thank you to Hydro Ottawa and its customers for the continued dedication to help children and youth at CHEO."

