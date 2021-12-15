The announcement comes after Hydro Ottawa achieved the distinguished Sustainable Electricity Company designation from the Canadian Electricity Association this month. Hydro Ottawa is the 11th CEA member utility company in Canada and the third in Ontario to successfully achieve this designation.

Hydro Ottawa believes it has a responsibility to help build a vibrant and sustainable capital. That belief extends to its own operations, and its impact on the environment, as well as to the communities in which its customers live and work.

Hydro Ottawa owns and operates three primary subsidiaries: Hydro Ottawa Limited, which distributes electricity across the nation's capital; Portage Power, which has over 128 megawatts of installed green generation capacity – enough to power 107,000 homes annually; and Envari Holding Inc., which offers large-scale sustainable energy solutions for businesses, governments and utilities.

Quick Facts

Portage Power has increased its renewable energy generation output by 500 per cent since 2012. It is Ontario's largest municipally-owned producer of green power, with hydroelectric, solar and landfill gas-to-energy generation facilities producing enough renewable electricity to power 107,000 homes annually.

largest municipally-owned producer of green power, with hydroelectric, solar and landfill gas-to-energy generation facilities producing enough renewable electricity to power 107,000 homes annually. Solar energy generation at Hydro Ottawa's new facilities, built to the LEED Gold standard, offsets approximately 18 per cent of the electrical energy demand at its East Campus and 100 per cent at its South Campus.

Hydro Ottawa diverts, on average, more than 90 per cent of its waste from landfill.

diverts, on average, more than 90 per cent of its waste from landfill. In October 2020 , Hydro Ottawa partnered with Zibi Canada and Kruger Products to introduce zero-carbon thermal district energy to the 34-acre waterfront site in downtown Ottawa and Gatineau , making the Zibi development project the region's first zero-carbon-emission community.

, Hydro Ottawa partnered with and Kruger Products to introduce zero-carbon thermal district energy to the 34-acre waterfront site in downtown and , making the Zibi development project the region's first zero-carbon-emission community. Hydro Ottawa has been certified to the ISO 14001 standard for environmental management since 2004 and in September 2020 , received ISO 55001 certification for its asset management program, recognizing its commitment to meeting operational, environmental and financial goals to deliver safe, low-cost, clean, reliable power to its customers and community.

has been certified to the ISO 14001 standard for environmental management since 2004 and in , received for its asset management program, recognizing its commitment to meeting operational, environmental and financial goals to deliver safe, low-cost, clean, reliable power to its customers and community. The City of Ottawa recently announced that Envari will be responsible for the installation and maintenance of charging infrastructure, while Hydro Ottawa will provide power for OC Transpo's fleet of electric buses.

recently announced that Envari will be responsible for the installation and maintenance of charging infrastructure, while Hydro Ottawa will provide power for OC Transpo's fleet of electric buses. Hydro Ottawa is a catalyst member of EnviroCentre and Carbon613, a growing network of organizations that are setting and achieving greenhouse gas reduction targets in Ottawa .

Quotes

"We are in the midst of an environmental crisis, as extreme weather events here in Ottawa, across Canada and around the world are occurring with ever increasing regularity. Now is the time for clear, decisive and bold action, to take every opportunity big or small to put sustainability first. To that end, Hydro Ottawa has committed to being the first municipally-owned utility company in Canada to be net-zero by 2030."

- Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer

"Climate change is one of the most pressing problems facing our world today. Our shareholder, the City of Ottawa, has declared the environment to be a top priority by putting a plan of action in place to achieve their net-zero targets by 2050. In support of that objective, Hydro Ottawa will lead the way and continue to innovate and collaborate with key stakeholders in order to reach this important milestone."

- Jim Durrell, Chair, Board of Directors, Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

About Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. (Hydro Ottawa) is a private company 100 percent owned by the City of Ottawa and whose core businesses are electricity distribution, renewable energy generation, and energy and utility services. Hydro Ottawa owns and operates three primary subsidiary companies: Hydro Ottawa Limited – delivering electricity to more than 346,000 customers in the City of Ottawa and the Village of Casselman; Portage Power – the largest Ontario-based municipally-owned producer of green power that has over 128 megawatts of installed green generation capacity – enough to power 107,000 homes annually; and Envari – an energy solutions company offering products and services that help reduce energy consumption and costs for municipalities, industrial and commercial clients, and various local distribution companies.

