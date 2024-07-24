OTTAWA, ON, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. (Hydro Ottawa) and Ottawa Community Housing (OCH), the largest community and affordable housing provider in Ottawa, announced the expansion of an existing partnership to further reduce carbon emissions in OCH communities through innovative energy-saving projects.

Hydro Ottawa and Ottawa Community Housing partner to reduce carbon emissions and empower residents (CNW Group/Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.)

By combining Hydro Ottawa's energy efficiency and renewable energy expertise with OCH's drive to offer innovative housing solutions for sustainable living, this strengthened partnership will play a crucial role in reducing Ottawa's carbon footprint. It will also lead to lower overhead costs for OCH, allowing them to preserve affordability and provide more environmentally friendly housing options for low-income residents.

Ongoing and future energy-saving projects include:

EV charging infrastructure to promote electric vehicle car-sharing To date, the EV car-share program has seen 255 users collectively travel 34,444 kilometers over 4,695 hours of drive time

New solar panels to generate clean energy on-site To date, 37 solar arrays have been installed and have the capacity to generate 500,000 kWh

Installation of heat pumps for efficient heating and cooling This major investment by Hydro Ottawa and OCH, includes the design for the installation of 260 heat pumps for individual townhomes, over time.

Building automation systems (BAS) to optimize energy use. BAS systems have been implemented in 18 OCH buildings and is currently working on the design for another 27 buildings.

This collaboration highlights the power of community partnerships in driving positive change. By working together to conserve energy and tackle climate change, Hydro Ottawa and OCH are demonstrating their shared commitment to building a stronger, healthier community and contributing to a more sustainable future in the National Capital Region

Quick facts

OCH's goal is to align with the City of Ottawa's Climate Change Master Plan of reducing emissions by 96 per cent by 2040.

of reducing emissions by 96 per cent by 2040. Since 2010, $64.1M in cost savings has been reinvested in improving OCH operations.

in cost savings has been reinvested in improving OCH operations. Hydro Ottawa's affiliate, Envari Energy Solutions, has been supporting OCH with several initiatives, including their Building Automation Systems, allowing OCH to reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency.

affiliate, Envari Energy Solutions, has been supporting OCH with several initiatives, including their Building Automation Systems, allowing OCH to reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency. In 2022, OCH partnered with Hydro Ottawa, the Ottawa Climate Action Fund, EnviroCentre, and car-sharing company Communauto to launch a pilot EV car-share program at phase one of Mosaïq Ottawa . The program included the installation of EV charging infrastructure by Envari Energy Solutions. Due to its success, the program will be expanded to include another OCH development at 715 Mikinak later this summer.

. The program included the installation of EV charging infrastructure by Envari Energy Solutions. Due to its success, the program will be expanded to include another OCH development at 715 Mikinak later this summer. Since its launch, the EV car-share program has seen 255 users collectively travel 34,444 kilometers over 4,695 hours of drive time (as of June 2024 ). The car is available to nearly 700 tenants living in five Ottawa Community Housing communities.

). The car is available to nearly 700 tenants living in five Ottawa Community Housing communities. Hydro Ottawa and OCH are actively exploring collaborating on future carbon reducing projects to achieve mutual net-zero goals. Of note, this includes the engineering and design for the future installation of heat pumps for individual townhomes; and supporting OCH with their Long-Range Capital and Carbon Plan to name a few.

Quotes:

"This partnership between Hydro Ottawa and Ottawa Community Housing is about more than just energy efficiency – it's about creating more comfortable, sustainable homes for residents. By working together, we will implement solutions that reduce environmental impact, lower energy costs, and improve overall comfort. Hydro Ottawa is committed to supporting our customers in every way possible as we move toward a smarter energy future."

- Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer

"This partnership with Hydro Ottawa is a significant step toward achieving our mission. Together, we will implement innovative energy-saving technologies that reduce our carbon footprint, lower energy costs, and provide advanced energy solutions to residents. This strategic collaboration aligns with OCH's commitment to reducing its carbon emissions and reinforces Hydro Ottawa's dedication to supporting green energy and carbon reduction projects within the community. At OCH, we are dedicated to creating sustainable, affordable housing options for residents. Our combined efforts underscore our shared commitment to building stronger and greener communities"

- Stéphane Giguère, CEO of Ottawa Community Housing

About Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. (Hydro Ottawa) is a private company 100 per cent owned by the City of Ottawa and whose core businesses are electricity distribution, renewable energy generation, energy solutions, telecommunications and utility services. As a leading partner in a smart energy future, Hydro Ottawa is committed to sustainability and reducing its impact on the environment in all aspects of its operations. It owns and operates four primary subsidiary companies: Hydro Ottawa Limited – a local distribution company that delivers electricity to more than 364,000 customers in the City of Ottawa and the Village of Casselman; Portage Power – the largest Ontario-based municipally-owned producer of green power with 131 megawatts of installed green generation capacity (enough to power 110,000 homes); Envari – an energy solutions company offering products and services that help reduce energy consumption and costs for municipalities, industrial and commercial clients, and various local distribution companies; and Hiboo Networks - a high-speed fiber optic network solutions and internet service company providing customers in the Ottawa-Gatineau region with secure and scalable connectivity to enable a strong digital future.

About Ottawa Community Housing:

Ottawa Community Housing offers approximately 15,000 homes to about 33,000 tenants, including seniors, families, individuals, and people with disabilities. These homes are located in various communities throughout the City of Ottawa and house a diverse population with different languages, cultures, and ethnicities. OCH is Ottawa's primary community housing provider, managing two-thirds of the city's housing portfolio and ranking as the second largest in Ontario. It operates at an arms-length of the City of Ottawa. In 2024, OCH earned recognition for the seventh consecutive year as one of the National Capital Region's Top Employers.

Media contacts: Josée Larocque, Director, Communications and Public Affairs, Hydro Ottawa, Tel: 613-738-5499 ext. 2345, [email protected]; Chantal Genova, Manager, Corporate Communications, Ottawa Community Housing, 343-997-5700, [email protected]