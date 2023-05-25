Hydro One upgrades equipment to support power resiliency and reliability in Dufferin-Caledon region

Project will benefit the area's most critical institutions including Orangeville Hydro, Orangeville and Caledon Town Halls and Headwaters Health Care Centre

ORANGEVILLE, ON, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One announced it is halfway through the renewal of critical infrastructure at its Orangeville Transmission Station (TS) to improve power reliability and resiliency for its residential, commercial and industrial customers in Orangeville, Caledon and the surrounding areas. The company has replaced two transformers at the station with construction underway to change two others that have been in operation since the 1960s. Hydro One is investing in its infrastructure to continue to provide clean and reliable energy to some of the region's most critical institutions.

From left to right: Andrew Spencer, EVP of Capital Portfolio Delivery for Hydro One, Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon, Lisa Post, Mayor of Orangeville and Rob Koekkoek, President of Orangeville Hydro, celebrate local electricity infrastructure investment at the Orangeville Transmission Station (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

From left to right: Andrew Spencer, EVP of Capital Portfolio Delivery for Hydro One, Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin-Caledon, Lisa Post, Mayor of Orangeville and Rob Koekkoek, President of Orangeville Hydro, celebrate local electricity infrastructure investment at the Orangeville Transmission Station

"Hydro One proudly energizes life for Orangeville Hydro, the surrounding community and community establishments including the Headwaters Health Care Centre and Hockley Valley Resort," said Andrew Spencer, Executive Vice President, Capital Portfolio Delivery, Hydro One. "As families, businesses and communities begin to transition to a cleaner, low-carbon lifestyle, Hydro One will continue to make investments to prepare for our clean energy future and to ensure this community remains an attractive place to invest, live and work."

In the fall of 2021, Hydro One began construction to replace all four transformers at the station. Last year, two new transformers were installed and brought in-service, and a third unit is near completion. Hydro One expects that all work will be completed by the end of 2024. Much of Ontario's electricity system was built in the 1950s. Over the next five years, Hydro One will continue to invest in the electricity system to reduce the impacts of power outages, renew and replace critical infrastructure, enable economic growth and prepare for climate change.

Quotes:

"Together with Hydro One, Orangeville Hydro plays an important role in providing safe, reliable and cost-effective power to our customers," said Rob Koekkoek, President, Orangeville Hydro. "We share a commitment to support a low-carbon energy future within our service area and I'm pleased to see that Hydro One has made this critical investment."

"I'm thrilled to see that Hydro One is taking a proactive step to renew critical, aging infrastructure within its systems that Ontarians rely on," said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy. "These investments position Ontario as a leader in Canada's energy sector and help attract economic opportunities to the province."

"Having access to reliable electricity means that our essential services like clean water and health care can continue to serve the community," said Sylvia Jones, Member of Provincial Parliament for Dufferin-Caledon. "With Hydro One's updated equipment, residents of Dufferin-Caledon can rest assured that they will have access to these services when they need them most."

"To meet our net-zero goals with initiatives that reduce our carbon footprint, like replacing street light fixtures with LED light bulbs, we need more reliable electricity infrastructure," said Lisa Post, Mayor of Orangeville. "Our community is growing quickly, and our need for clean electricity is growing with it. I'm excited that Hydro One is making investments to support our community for generations to come."

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H )

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $31.5 billion in assets as at December 31, 2022, and annual revenues in 2022 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2022, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

For further information: Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868