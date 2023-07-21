Hydro One taking action to protect electricity grid from forest fires while supporting affected customers

- Active fires across the province pose increased threat to electricity infrastructure; fire risk expected to increase into the weekend -

TORONTO, July 21, 2023 /CNW/ - With active forest fires burning across the province, Hydro One is reminding customers that live in nearby communities that the company may need to temporarily disconnect power if a fire poses an imminent threat to any nearby stations, towers or poles in order to protect the safety of nearby communities and minimize damage to the local electricity system. To support affected customers, Hydro One automatically waives all connection and delivery fees when power is disconnected due to forest fires.

"While there is no imminent threat to our system, this is an ongoing issue that we are monitoring very closely and taking proactive measures to safeguard our infrastructure," said Teri French, Executive Vice President, Operations and Customer Experience, Hydro One. "Our hearts are with our customers and communities affected by forest fires during these challenging times. We are committed to standing with them and doing what we can to support them."

Safeguarding local electricity infrastructure

Hydro One is taking actions to protect its employees and infrastructure to continue delivering safe, reliable power to communities at risk. This includes activating its emergency management structure and working closely with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre along with key local infrastructure partners. In addition, the company is carefully reviewing work practices to ensure the safety of their employees and that work practices comply with any local emergency orders. Hydro One also regularly addresses the risk of forest fires to its system by ensuring there are safe distances between electricity lines and tree limbs or brush.

If a forest fire poses an imminent threat to any critical infrastructure, the company may consider taking additional actions such as installing sprinkler systems at key stations, wrapping critical poles in fire retardant mesh, along with creating fire breaks and clearing any additional nearby trees or brush.

Restock your emergency kit

It is critical for customers to ensure they are prepared in case of an emergency evacuation or extended power outage. Emergency kit should include enough food and water for all family members, a first aid kit and any necessary medical items, emergency numbers, blankets, cash, a battery-powered radio and flashlights along with extra batteries.

Visit Hydro One's website for more emergency preparedness tips.

