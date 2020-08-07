Hydro One stands with customers and extends its ban on electricity disconnections

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - As Ontarians live through a pandemic and one of the hottest summers on record, electricity customers are looking to their utility for relief. Today, Hydro One announced additional support for customers by extending its ban on residential electricity disconnections to ensure that no customer is disconnected at a time when support is needed most.

"Hydro One will always stand with customers and communities and will never lose sight of our commitment to provide relief, flexibility and choice," said Mark Poweska, President and CEO, Hydro One. "Power is a lifeline connecting families and businesses during this unprecedented time. We feel a deep responsibility to keep customers connected and to help those who are struggling with the right financial support programs."

The company also announced that its Pandemic Relief Program will remain in place to provide financial relief and payment flexibility to customers experiencing hardship.

In addition to the Pandemic Relief Program, customers may be eligible for the Ontario Energy Support Program and the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program (CEAP).

More information about Hydro One's Pandemic Relief Program can be found at www.HydroOne.com/PandemicRelief or by contacting a Customer Care Representative at 1-888-664-9376.

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $27.1 billion in assets as at December 31, 2019, and annual revenues in 2019 of approximately $6.5 billion. Our team of approximately 8,800 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2019, Hydro One invested approximately $1.7 billion in its transmission and distribution networks and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.5 billion of goods and services. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association. Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com ; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements and Information:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "attempt," "may," "plan," "will", "can", "believe," "seek," "estimate," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions and involve assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking information. Some of the factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed, implied or forecasted by such forward-looking information, including some of the assumptions used in making such statements, are discussed more fully in Hydro One's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Hydro One does not intend, and it disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

