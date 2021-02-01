Hydro One recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - For the sixth consecutive year, Hydro One was selected for Forbes' annual list of Canada's Best Employers. The company's performance score, based on employees and other professionals recommending Hydro One as a desirable employer, increased from last year.

"This honour reflects Hydro One's ongoing commitment to our incredible employees, who proudly energize life for our customers and communities in Ontario," said Megan Telford, Chief Human Resources Officer, Hydro One. "By living our values and focusing on creating a diverse, inclusive and engaged workplace, we continue to stand for our employees, both during these unprecedented times and into the future.

In collaboration with analytics firm Statista, Forbes selected Canada's Best Employers 2021 based on an independent survey of more than 8,000 Canadian employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their Canadian operations. The surveys were administered in a series of online panels and provide a representative sample of the Canadian workforce. View the full list at www.forbes.com/canada-best-employers.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $27.1 billion in assets as at December 31, 2019, and annual revenues in 2019 of approximately $6.5 billion. Our team of approximately 8,800 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2019, Hydro One invested approximately $1.7 billion in its transmission and distribution networks and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.5 billion of goods and services. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association. Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

