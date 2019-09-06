Hydro One powers the 2019 International Plowing Match and Rural Expo

"Hydro One takes immense pride in powering Ontario's rural and agricultural regions and we are honoured to have the opportunity to support our farming customers' largest annual event," said Jason Fitzsimmons, Chief Corporate Affairs and Customer Care Officer, Hydro One. "The International Plowing Match allows us to support rural, farming and small businesses customers and celebrate the economic benefits they provide to the province, while offering a valuable training opportunity for Hydro One apprentices."

Over a four week period, Hydro One power line technicians and apprentices build the infrastructure to supply enough electricity to power the equivalent of a small town. This year, crews are installing approximately 325 poles and 19 kilometres of wire to power the event. Building this electrical grid is just one of the ways Hydro One gives back to the communities it serves.

Visitors of all ages can also enjoy interactive displays at Hydro One's event booth, where they will learn how Hydro One safely keeps the lights on across the province every day. This year, Hydro One's Power Challenge will offer participants the opportunity to participate in hands-on electrical safety activities. Families can try on Hydro One safety equipment, take a safety-pledge and identify common household hazards. Hydro One crews will be onsite to provide live demonstrations and a behind-the-scenes look at the tasks they complete in the field.

About Hydro One Inc.:

Hydro One Inc. is a fully owned subsidiary of Hydro One Limited, Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with almost 1.4 million valued customers, almost C$25.5 billion in assets and 2018 annual revenues of almost C$6.2 billion. Our team of approximately 8,600 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2018, Hydro One invested almost $1.6 billion in its 30,000 circuit kilometres of high-voltage transmission and 123,000 circuit kilometres of primary distribution networks and injected approximately $1.3 billion into the economy by buying goods and services in Ontario. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are one of only six utility companies in Canada to achieve the Sustainable Electricity Company designation from the Canadian Electricity Association. Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: H).

Forward-Looking Statements and Information:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "attempt", "may", "plan", "will", "can", "believe", "seek", "estimate", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions and involve assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking information. Some of the factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed, implied or forecasted by such forward-looking information, including some of the assumptions used in making such statements, are discussed more fully in Hydro One's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Hydro One does not intend, and it disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

For further information: Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868. Our website is www.HydroOne.com. Follow us on facebook.com/hydrooneofficial, twitter.com/hydroone and instagram.com/hydrooneofficial.

Related Links

http://www.hydroone.com

