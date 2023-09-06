Hydro One Limited recognized as one of Newsweek's World's Most Trustworthy Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One Limited (Hydro One) announced it has been recognized on Newsweek's inaugural list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. This prestigious list is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"We are honoured to be recognized as one of the most trustworthy companies in the world," said Omar Javed, Vice President, Communications, Marketing and Investor Relations, Hydro One. "Hydro One energizes life across the province and we are committed to building a better and brighter future for our customers, communities and shareholders."

The awards list was announced earlier today and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website. The World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 were identified through an independent survey based on a vast sample of more than 70,000 participants in 23 industries from 21 countries. A total of 269,000 evaluations were analyzed. The participants rated companies they knew and were headquartered in the respective country in terms of all three touchpoints of trust.

The three main public pillars of trust were: Customer Trust, Investor Trust, and Employee Trust. All stock-listed companies headquartered in one of the target countries with a revenue of over $500 million USD were considered in the study.

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $31.5 billion in assets as at December 31, 2022, and annual revenues in 2022 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2022, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.9 billion of goods and services. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

