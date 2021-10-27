Hydro One is the first electricity provider in Ontario to offer customers the option to report power outages by text

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One revealed a new feature that allows customers to report power outages by text. Customers experiencing a power outage can text WATTS (92887) to Hydro One and will receive updates on power outage restoration status and times. This new service offering builds on the company's commitment to provide excellent customer service and innovative tools. The company continues to offer customers more choice through account customization along with the rollout of new features and easy to use self-serve tools that customers expect, including updates on power outages and high usage notifications by text.

"We are always listening to our customers and supporting their evolving needs by offering more choices, whether it is through increased account customization or new self-serve tools that make their lives easier," said Jason Fitzsimmons, Chief Corporate Affairs and Customer Care Officer, Hydro One. "We're in a digital age where consumers expect mobile self-serve tools available at their fingertips and we are proud to be the first electricity provider in Ontario to offer customers the option to report their outage to us by text."

Hydro One is a recognized leader in storm response and this new feature complements the company's existing customer outage tools, which include outage alerts and an outage map and app where outages can also be reported. To further support customers, Hydro One also introduced increased account flexibility, customization and choice with new features such as the option to choose your own billing due date and flattening usage spikes from temperature fluctuations with balanced billing. Customers can visit HydroOne.com/OutageAlerts to register for outage alerts along with other valuable tools and services.

The company continues to make smart investments in a resilient, reliable and sustainable electricity system to energize life for families, businesses and communities. Through its five-year Investment Plan, Hydro One is investing in automation and innovative solutions to reduce the impact of power outages for its distribution customers by approximately 25 per cent. Its plan will also prevent outages by removing dead and diseased trees that could strike power lines along with new equipment that can withstand more severe weather. To learn more about the company's plan, visit HydroOne.com/5YearInvestmentPlan.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion.

Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information:

This press release and the investment plan to which it refers may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such information includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding Hydro One's anticipated capital investments including in respect of the company's five year investment plan. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "attempt," "may," "plan," "will", "can", "believe," "seek," "estimate," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions and involve assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking information. Some of the factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed, implied or forecasted by such forward-looking information, including some of the assumptions used in making such statements, are discussed more fully in Hydro One's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Hydro One does not intend, and it disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

In this press release, Hydro One presents information about potential future capital investments. The purpose of providing information about potential future capital investments is in order to give context to the nature of some of Hydro One's future plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Information about potential future capital investments, including the various assumptions underlying it, should be read in conjunction with "Forward-Looking Statements and Information" above and as may be found in Hydro One's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Hydro One does not intend to update the information about future capital investments except as required by applicable securities laws.

