Hydro One hosts Community Open Houses to gather feedback on the Waasigan Transmission Line draft Environmental Assessment Report

The company's investment in Ontario's clean energy future will support economic growth and mining operations in the northwest

THUNDER BAY, ON, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ - As a part of the public review period for the proposed Waasigan Transmission Line draft Environment Assessment (EA) Report, Hydro One is inviting members of the public to participate in its upcoming Community Open Houses. Beginning next week, the company will host four sessions, giving the public an opportunity to review and learn more about the key findings in the report and share feedback to ensure the transmission line is built with local interests in mind. The EA Report details engagement during the environmental assessment, the route selection process, identifies potential effects to the natural and socio-economic environments and measures Hydro One will use to avoid or minimize any negative impacts of the project.

"Local community participation is integral to infrastructure development and we will integrate feedback directly into the design, development, construction and maintenance of this project," said Sonny Karunakaran, Director, Project Delivery, Hydro One. "This transmission line will unlock the economic potential of northwestern Ontario and provide a reliable supply of clean energy to Indigenous communities, municipalities, residents, and businesses. We will continue to work with Indigenous communities, residents, directly impacted property owners, and businesses at every stage of the Waasigan Transmission Line project."

Community Open Houses:

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 , between 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Local Time) at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 63, 34 Queen Street, Dryden, ON

, between – (Local Time) at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 63, 34 Queen Street, Wednesday, June 14, 2023 , between 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Local Time) at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 145, 115 O'Brien Street, Atikokan, ON

, between – (Local Time) at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 145, 115 O'Brien Street, Tuesday, June 20, 2023 , between 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Local Time) at the Kaministiquia Community Centre, 6197 Dawson Road, Kaministiquia, ON

, between – (Local Time) at the Kaministiquia Community Centre, 6197 Dawson Road, Thursday, June 22, 2023 , between 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Local Time) at the Oliver Road Community Centre, 563 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, ON

In addition, Hydro One has published the report online and has made paper and/or electronic copies available at seven public locations along the proposed route including municipal buildings, libraries, and community centres.

The Waasigan Transmission Line is a proposed new double-circuit 230 kilovolt transmission line from Lakehead Transformer Station (TS) in the Municipality of Shuniah to Mackenzie TS in the Town of Atikokan to be in service as close to the end of 2025 as possible, and a proposed new single-circuit 230 kilovolt transmission line from Mackenzie TS to Dryden TS in the City of Dryden to be in service shortly after. This year, Hydro One plans to submit a Leave to Construct (Section 92) application to the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) for both phases of the project.

The project is being built in partnership with nine First Nations in the region who will have the opportunity to invest in a 50 percent equity stake in the transmission line component of the project. Completion of the line is contingent on Indigenous and stakeholder consultation as well as regulatory approvals.

The draft EA Report is a direct result of over four years of community engagement and more than 1,200 field study sites. The field study program also involved 17 Indigenous monitors.

Indigenous communities, residents, directly impacted property owners, government officials and agencies, and businesses are encouraged to submit feedback on the draft Environmental Assessment Report until July 7, 2023. To read the draft report and share comments, visit HydroOne.com/Waasigan. To read the highlights document click here.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $31.5 billion in assets as at December 31, 2022, and annual revenues in 2022 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2022, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

