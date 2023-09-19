Hydro One energizes 2023 International Plowing Match and Rural Expo

Together with Aggreko, LineStar, Milwaukee Tools and Wesco International, the company has built a mini electrical grid to power the largest celebration of agriculture and rural living in North America

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Hydro One, together with its partners Aggreko, LineStar, Milwaukee Tools and Wesco International (Wesco) are pleased to power the 2023 International Plowing Match and Rural Expo (IPM) running from September 19 - 23, 2023 in Bowling Green, Dufferin County. For more than 20 years, Hydro One has supported the IPM by building the electrical grid that powers several events and activities including plowing competitions, the hundreds of vendors exhibits, and live entertainment enjoyed by more than 80,000 visitors annually.

"We're proud and honoured to energize our farming customers' largest annual event," said Lindsay Zylstra, Vice President, Supply Chain, Hydro One. "The International Plowing Match hosts our rural, farming and small business customers and it is important to us that we give back by supporting this fantastic event through the efforts of our dedicated and talented employees."

"We're excited to join Hydro One for the first time at this year's event. Not only do we have the opportunity to demonstrate our strong partnership but also the tools Hydro One crews use while supporting their customers," said Guido Iannucci, Core Trade Specialist, Milwaukee Canada. "By providing innovative tooling solutions for the attendees and their respective trades we can deliver on increased productivity and safety."

"We're proud to partner with Hydro One as sponsors for the 2023 International Plowing Match & Rural Expo," said Mike Stavropoulos, Senior Manager, Utility T&D Sector, Aggreko. "Beyond illuminating pathways with our innovate energy and temperature solutions, we're thrilled to serve farming communities and are grateful to participate at this year's event."

"Wesco is proud to have worked with HydroOne as their distribution partner for over 30 years. As part of our commitment to the HydroOne community, Wesco is excited to co-sponsor the 2023 International Plowing Match and Rural Expo, celebrating both the agricultural and rural community HydroOne serves," said Mike Barron, Vice President, Utility Canada Sales.

"LineStar Utility Supply is happy to be partnering with Hydro One at the International Plowing Match this year," said Brian Colledge, Vice-President, Ontario-East, LineStar Utility. "We are driven by a relentless commitment to safety and excellence. Our mission is to empower our customers with the tools and solutions they need to conquer challenges, knowing that their safety is at the heart of everything we do."

By the numbers

Approximately 200 poles installed by Hydro One for the event.

800 meters of conductor installed.

45 electrical transformers installed.

Approximately 1,920 hours to build.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy interactive displays at the Hydro One site during the event where they can learn more about our partners, as well as experience how Hydro One energizes life across Ontario every day.

For more information on how Hydro One helps power strong communities across Ontario, visit www.hydroone.com/about/corporate-social-responsibility.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $31.5 billion in assets as at December 31, 2022, and annual revenues in 2022 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2022, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov.

