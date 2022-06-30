Hydro One earns 12th Emergency Response Award from Edison Electric Institute

-Company has long history of safely restoring power during storms-

TORONTO, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Hydro One has been recognized for its long history of safely restoring power during an emergency by the Edison Electric Institute (EEI). The company was presented with an award for restoring power to more than half of affected customers within the first 24 hours despite challenging conditions following a severe snow and windstorm during the Easter long weekend.

This is the 12th award Hydro One has received from the EEI for demonstrating its longstanding and industry-leading storm response and restoration efforts.

"We proudly energize life across Ontario and our dedicated, highly-skilled crews and support teams are always ready to go up against challenging conditions to restore power to our customers and communities," said David Lebeter, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "We thank the Edison Electric Institute for recognizing our approach to restoring power quickly and safely after a storm."

"Over the past year, electric companies confronted severe storms and extreme weather events, including hurricanes, tornadoes, and winter storms, that impacted customers and communities across the nation," said EEI President Tom Kuhn. "Despite challenging conditions, Hydro One and its employees worked around the clock to restore power safely and as quickly as possible following a severe snow and windstorm during the Easter long weekend. I congratulate and applaud Hydro One and their employees for their continued dedication to the customers and communities that they serve, and I am honored to present them with this well-deserved award."

The Emergency Response Awards are presented to EEI member companies for recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. The winners are chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process.

The EEI is an association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies, and has more than 65 international electric companies as members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as associate members.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com , www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov .

Our website is www.HydroOne.com .

