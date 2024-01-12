Hydro One crews gear up again as another winter storm is expected to bring 'blizzard like conditions' with potentially damaging high winds

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Hydro One crews, damage assessors and support staff are preparing to work through blizzard like conditions forecasted for this weekend as much of the province prepares for another winter storm. In addition to heavy blowing snow and thundersnows, this storm is expected to bring potentially damaging winds to parts of central, southern and eastern Ontario.

"We understand how difficult it is to be without power so we have our crews geared up and ready to respond to any outages that may occur as safely and quickly as possible," said Chong Kiat Ng, Vice President Distribution, Hydro One. "We encourage our customers to prepare by ensuring their emergency preparedness kits are ready in advance of the potential blizzard conditions."

Hydro One has a number of innovative outage tools available for customers to report outages and easily access updates when and how they want including outage text alerts.

The company is also encouraging customers to ensure they are prepared to shelter in place with a fully stocked emergency preparedness kit as winter storms can make road and access conditions challenging, potentially delaying restoration.

Emergency preparedness kit

A personalized emergency kit should reflect the needs of the household. Below is a list of critical items to include:

Water and food that won't spoil for all family members, including pets

A manual can opener

Windup or battery-powered flashlight and radio

Extra batteries

Cash

First aid kit and medical items

Blankets

Emergency numbers including Hydro One's outage line 1-800-434-1235

Fully charged cellphone and a backup battery pack or a corded phone; a cordless phone will not work in a power outage

Keep your emergency kit in a backpack and make sure everyone in your home knows where to find it.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $31.5 billion in assets as at December 31, 2022, and annual revenues in 2022 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2022, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

For further information: Media can contact Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868.