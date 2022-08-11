Hydro One confirms power restored to Toronto Hydro after an upright crane hit three high voltage transmission lines

-Power company also confirms extent of the damage that caused the widespread outage-

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Hydro One confirms power has been restored to Toronto Hydro following a widespread outage in the downtown core that began at approximately 12:30 p.m. today.

The outage was caused when a barge moving a crane in the upright position ran into high voltage transmission lines in the Port Lands area causing further downstream damage to equipment at a power station near The Esplanade and Lower Sherbourne Street. The established safety protocol is to stay a minimum of 10 meters away from powerlines.

Earlier this evening, Toronto Fire cleared the station allowing our crews to safely reroute and restore power to Toronto Hydro.

Since the start of the outage, our crews and operators have been working in close partnership with Toronto Hydro to reroute power and restore Torontonians as quickly and safely as possible. With the high voltage system restored, Toronto Hydro has also restored power to all of its customers.

"Safety is always our top priority. We know this power outage has made today exceptionally difficult for many of you, and we appreciate your patience," said David Lebeter, Chief Operating Officer of Hydro One. "We had all available resources helping to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. I want to thank all of those affected by this outage for their patience and Toronto Fire and Toronto Hydro for their collaboration."

In the coming days, crews will continue work on the lines damaged by the crane.

