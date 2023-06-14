Hydro One brings home 14th Emergency Response Award from Edison Electric Institute for restoration efforts after Winter Storm Elliot

TORONTO, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One announced it was awarded an Emergency Response Award from the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) for the company's restoration efforts during the crippling Winter Storm Elliot. Just as many prepared to celebrate the holidays, Hydro One crews and support staff left their friends and families on December 23 to work through days of blizzard-like conditions which included high winds and significant snow along with freezing rain in many areas, in order to restore power to approximately 525,000 customers. This is the 14th award Hydro One has received from EEI for demonstrating its longstanding and industry-leading storm response and restoration efforts.

"When the power goes out, life grinds to a halt. Hydro One crews and support teams cancelled their holiday plans and worked through treacherous conditions to be there for our customers when they needed us the most," said Teri French, Executive Vice President, Operations and Customer Experience, Hydro One. "We thank the Edison Electric Institute for recognizing our teams' restoration efforts during Winter Storm Elliot."

"Ensuring the safety of our customers, communities, and crews is our industry's top priority. Safety is especially critical during severe storms and extreme weather events, such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and winter storms," said Tom Kuhn, President and CEO, EEI. "I commend Hydro One's commitment to restoring service for its customers safely and efficiently under challenging conditions following Winter Storm Elliot. Hydro One and its storm response team are extremely deserving of this national recognition, and I am honored to present them with this well-earned recovery award."

The Emergency Response Awards are presented to EEI member companies for recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. The winners are chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process.

EEI has more than 65 international electric companies, with operations in more than 90 countries, as International Members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as associate members.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $31.5 billion in assets as at December 31, 2022, and annual revenues in 2022 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2022, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com , www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov .

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

For further information: contact Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day: 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868