Hydro One and the City of Peterborough partner to plant 500 trees

Company helps restore city's urban canopy following last year's May derecho

PETERBOROUGH, ON, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, during Canadian Environment Week, volunteers joined Hydro One and the City of Peterborough at Ashburnham Memorial Park to plant and give away over 500 trees to restore the urban canopy. This community partnership investment comes on the heels of the one-year anniversary of the derecho that took out hundreds of trees in parks and boulevards across the city, one of Ontario's hardest hit regions.

From left to right: Councillor Joy Lachica, Chair, Environment and Climate Change Portfolio, City of Peterborough; Teri French, Executive Vice President, Operations and Customer Experience, Hydro One; Councillor Keith Riel, Ashburnham Ward; Leighanne Howard, Urban Forest Program Manager, City of Peterborough; Deputy Mayor Gary Baldwin, City of Peterborough. (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

"Energizing life for customers and communities means more than supplying safe and reliable power, it means supporting important local initiatives and organizations to build a better and brighter future for all," said Teri French, Executive Vice President, Operations and Customer Experience, Hydro One. "We know how important trees and greenspaces are in communities and are proud to support the City of Peterborough in its effort to mitigate the effects of climate change, support wildlife, and improve the air quality for its residents."

"We're extremely grateful for this generous support from Hydro One to help restore trees in our city following last year's devastating storm. Hydro One worked tirelessly to restore power to our community following the storm and having them here today planting trees feels like we've come full circle," said City of Peterborough Mayor Jeff Leal. "A healthy diverse urban forest provides numerous environmental benefits that supports the health and wellbeing of Peterborough residents for generations to come."

"I am proud to see the community come together for such an important initiative during Canadian Environment Week," said David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. "Each tree we plant is a step towards a healthier environment and a more sustainable future. I commend Hydro One for its support in helping to create a greener and more resilient community for all".

"Trees are essential to creating healthy, vibrant, and sustainable communities," said Dave Smith, MPP, Peterborough-Kawartha. "Ashburnham Memorial Park is a popular gathering spot for families and community members, and we're thrilled that through this donation from Hydro One, it will continue to serve as a community greenspace for years to come."

Hydro One joined the communities of Peterborough, Lakefield and Norwood in 2021 and continues to energize life and support important local initiatives and organizations in those communities. To read more about Hydro One's Community Investment program, visit: Building Safe Communities (hydroone.com).

