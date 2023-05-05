Hydro One and the ACT Foundation present Rescuer Awards to two Sudbury teenagers for their bravery and side-of-the-road heroics

Best friends use CPR skills to save the life of a Sudbury woman who suffered from cardiac arrest

SUDBURY, ON, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One joined the Advanced Coronary Treatment (ACT) Foundation and its partners to proudly present two Sudbury teenagers with Rescuer Awards in recognition for their quick-thinking heroics and use of lifesaving CPR to help a 63-year-old woman who went into cardiac arrest in her car this past winter. The pair were honoured during an event at Lasalle Secondary School.

Sudbury teens Tyler Brouillette and Levi Owl were presented with ACT Rescuer Awards by the ACT Foundation and Hydro One on May 5 during an event at Lasalle Secondary School in Sudbury, Ont. The two best friends saved Claudette Lecuyer’s (centre) life with the CPR skills they learned in the ACT High School CPR and AED Program. Presenting the awards were Rob Globocki (left), Director of Customer Care, Hydro One, and Jennifer Russell (right), Director of Operations, the ACT Foundation. (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.) (CNW Group/Hydro One Inc.)

Tyler Brouillette, 17, from Lasalle Secondary School, and Levi Owl, 18, a graduate of Collège Notre-Dame, were driving home when they noticed a vehicle that had hit a fence off to the side of the road. They quickly decided to check on the driver and found a woman unresponsive and not breathing. Claudette Lecuyer had gone into cardiac arrest while driving home from her shift at a local hospice, where she had celebrated her birthday with colleagues. The two teens performed CPR, alternating compressions until first responders arrived, a skill they learned at school through the ACT Foundation's High School CPR and AED Program. Claudette was able to make a full recovery thanks to their courage.

"The ACT training definitely helped me with my confidence and knowing what to do," said Tyler Brouillette. "I'm so happy to have been a part of the CPR training program and appreciative that there is support for this program in schools."

"I never thought that would happen to me, ever," said Claudette Lecuyer, a grandmother of nine. "They gave me my life back."

"This is what ACT does. We empower high school students to save lives," said Jennifer Russell, Director of Operations, the ACT Foundation. "Through our partnership with Hydro One, we've been able to reach more students and effect positive change where we live, work, and play. By working together, we are making our communities healthier."

"The heroic efforts of Tyler and Levi show that the work ACT is doing in schools across the province is making a difference," said Rob Globocki, Director, Customer Care, Hydro One. "It is critical that young people have all the tools and the confidence they need to quickly respond to a medical emergency and that is why Hydro One is proud to help fund ACT's life-saving program."

The ACT Foundation set up the High School CPR and AED Program in 23 schools in Sudbury and surrounding communities with the support of provincial partners Hydro One and the Government of Ontario, ACT's health partners, AstraZeneca Canada and Amgen Canada, and community partners. More than 35,000 students have been trained in CPR to date by their teachers.

ACT is a national charitable foundation dedicated to establishing CPR and AED training in Canadian high schools. ACT has trained more than 2.9 million youth across Ontario. ACT establishes High School CPR and AED Programs, where teachers are trained to teach students the following: how to recognize a life-threatening medical emergency; safety issues and emergency scene management; CPR and how to use an AED; as well as how to respond to a suspected opioid overdose, a new aspect of the program through additional funding support from Hydro One (announced in November 2022), as well as a contribution from Health Canada, and ACT's health partners.

Hydro One's support for ACT is provided through its Community Investment program that focuses on building safe communities in Ontario. The company supports programs, events and initiatives that focus on safety training and safe play. Some of its partners include the Coaches Association of Ontario and Jack.org. Established in 2000, the long-time partnership between ACT and Hydro One is dedicated to ensuring continued access to CPR, AED and now opioid-associated emergency training for teachers and students across Ontario.

Other Partner and Community Quotes

"This is a wonderful day of celebration in Greater Sudbury. I am proud of these courageous young citizens who put their training into action to save the life of their fellow community member. I applaud Hydro One and the ACT Foundation on their ongoing partnership, and for stepping up to ensure that youth across the province are equipped with the skills they need to save lives." Paul Lefebvre, Mayor of Greater Sudbury

"Because of the ACT Foundation's partnership with organizations like Hydro One, Amgen Canada, AstraZeneca Canada, the Provincial government, and community partners, these two Sudbury teenagers received the training and skills that allowed them to respond in a medical emergency and save the life of a grandmother of nine. This valuable youth training will foster more confidence in our communities and create a more prepared society. I'm also proud to share that both Tyler and Levi were nominated by our community for the MPP Good Neighbours Award from my office. It was an honour to present the award to both of these young men during this important event." Jamie West, MPP for Sudbury

"We're proud to be a long-standing partner of the ACT Foundation – supporting its goal of establishing CPR and defibrillator training in Canadian high schools, providing youth with critical life-saving skills, and raising awareness of the importance of cardiovascular health. The quick action Tyler and Levi took to save the life of someone in their community is incredibly heroic and a great reminder of the impact that initiatives like the ACT High School CPR Program can have." Gena Restivo, VP, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability at AstraZeneca Canada

"Amgen is honoured to support the ACT Foundation as a National Health Partner. Rescue stories are a testament to the quality of the program and the criticality of ensuring that the education community is equipped with the knowledge and skills to contribute. Together we will continue to advance excellence in science literacy, inspire the next generation, help educators to teach more effectively, and improve access to resources for teachers, students, and society at large." Ugur Gunaydin, General Manager of Amgen Canada

About the ACT Foundation

The Advanced Coronary Treatment (ACT) Foundation is the national charitable organization establishing free CPR and AED training in Canadian high schools. The program is built on ACT's award-winning, community-based model of partnerships and support, whereby ACT finds local partners who donate the mannequins and AED training units that schools need to deliver the program. High school teachers are trained to then teach lifesaving skills to their students as a regular part of the curriculum, reaching all youth prior to graduation. ACT's partners committed to bringing the program to Ontario are the Government of Ontario and Hydro One, and our national health partners, AstraZeneca Canada and Amgen Canada. The ACT Foundation gratefully acknowledges the contribution of Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP) for the ACT Opioid Overdose Response Training program. For more information, visit www.actfoundation.ca or Twitter @actfoundation. #ACT2Save

Hydro One Limited (TSX: (TSX: H

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $31.5 billion in assets as at December 31, 2022, and annual revenues in 2022 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2022, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

For further information: Paula Bugden, Communications Coordinator, ACT Foundation,[email protected], Tel: (613) 729-3455 ext. 103, Toll: (800) 465-9111; Media Relations and Communications, Hydro One, [email protected], Tel: (416) 345-6868