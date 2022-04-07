Hydro One and Jack.org team up to provide adults and educators with mental health strategies to support young people

"With the demand for mental health services increasing steadily in Ontario, Jack.org is committed to helping every young person feel comfortable talking about and taking care of their mental health," said Eric Windeler, Founder & Executive Director, Jack.org. "It is critical that youth have the education and support they need, and we're thrilled to have Hydro One's support in this mission."

"We are proud to work alongside Jack.org in breaking down barriers to get young people the mental health support they need," said Lyla Garzouzi, Chief Safety Officer, Hydro One. "By taking part in a virtual Jack Talk, we can all learn how to better support young people, team members and friends dealing with mental health struggles. These resources are critical to building safe communities across the province."

Educators and adults are invited to attend the free Jack Talk, How to Be There for Young People, on April 27, 2022 at 7 p.m. ET. The talk will be hosted by trained youth speaker and mental health advocate, Hannah Laird, Jack.org's Teacher Engagement Lead, Carla Sutton and Jack.org's Ontario Program Coordinator, Alexandra Harris-Lowe.

Through its partnership with Hydro One, Jack.org will host more than 200 live-streamed and recorded virtual Jack Talks in Ontario this year, reaching approximately 17,500 people across the province and breaking down barriers to mental health resources and education.

Jack.org was founded by Eric Windeler and Sandra Hanington in 2010, after they lost their son to suicide. Eric and Sandra started Jack.org to engage youth in the most critical health issue of their generation, and to ensure that they are able to identify mental health struggles in themselves and others and have access to the support they need.

Registration for the Jack Talk on April 27, 2022 is now open and can be found at: www.hydroone.com/jackorg.

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

About Jack.org

Jack.org is the only Canadian charity training and empowering a network of young leaders who lead mental health conversations among their peers thanks to innovative programs they help design. Through Jack Talks , Jack Chapters , Jack Summits , Jack Originals , and Be There , young leaders identify and dismantle barriers to positive mental health in their communities. Jack.org is working towards a Canada where all young people understand how to take care of their own mental health and look out for each other. A Canada without shame, where all those who need support get the help they deserve. With thousands of young leaders across every province and territory, the movement is only just getting started. To learn more, please visit Jack.org and BeThere.org .

