Hydro One and Coaches Association of Ontario launch Community Coaching Grant to offset rising costs of sport

Hydro One's Community Coaching Grant will make the power of sport more accessible for Ontario youth; nominations for the Hydro One Safe Play Award are now open

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One and the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO) launched the 2023 Community Coaching Grant to help coaches cover the rising costs of organized sports, including sourcing new equipment, safety training, and much more. According to the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, Jumpstart State of Sport Report, (April 2023) report, 81 per cent of sport organizations are reporting increased programming costs with 62 per cent saying the current economic situation has led to reduced participation rates. To ensure young people can continue to enjoy their favourite sports, eligible coaches and organizations can apply for the Community Coaching Grant and receive up to $1,000 to cover expenses while keeping sports safe and accessible.

"The funding we received from CAO and Hydro One helped keep our league as inclusive and safe as possible this season. The funds allowed us to purchase new helmets for the 21 teams across our league," said Erica Newman, League President, St. Thomas Optimist Softball Association, a 2022 recipient of the grant. "Players are asked to purchase their own helmets, but we know that some families are not in a position to purchase new equipment. Having the required safety equipment available to all players helps us provide an opportunity for families who may not have otherwise been able to participate."

"At the CAO, we are committed to serving the needs of coaches by ensuring they have the resources necessary to continue supporting athletes and participants," said Jeremy Cross, Executive Director, Coaches Association of Ontario. "This continued partnership with Hydro One provides coaches at every level access to the tools they need to serve their community while keeping safety and development top of mind."

"With summer around the corner, Hydro One is excited to help support the coaches and organizations that make sports for young Canadians possible," said Jay Armitage, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Hydro One. "Our partnership with the Coaches Association of Ontario will energize a return to sports after a few hard years, while making it safer and more accessible to experience the power of sport. We thank all coaches for their continuous and unwavering commitment to their teams and communities."

Hydro One and the CAO have also opened nominations for the Hydro One Safe Play Award, presented to one exemplary coach committed to promoting safety within their team(s) and community as part of the 2023 Ontario Coaching Excellence Awards. Last year, Christian Hawn from the Mississauga South Baseball Association was selected for his work as an outstanding role model and community builder dedicated to fostering a positive sport environment for all. This year's recipient will be awarded on September 16, 2023, at the Rogers Centre with a Toronto Blue Jays VIP experience and $500 prize as part of National Coaches Week.

Applications for the 2023 Community Coaching Grant can be submitted online at http://safesport101.coachesontario.ca/grant/. Grant submissions close June 25, 2023 and recipients will be notified in August 2023. To nominate a coach for the Hydro One Safe Play Award, visit www.coachesontario.ca/awards. Nominations close June 27, 2023.



The Community Coaching Grant and Hydro One Safe Play Award are part of Safe Sport 101, a partnership between Hydro One and the CAO established in 2020, dedicated to giving coaches the tools they need to make sport safe, fun, and inclusive for all. Safe Sport 101 also includes a virtual hub that offers coaches free safety resources including an eight-part eLearning series and downloadable resources.



Hydro One's Community Investment program focuses on building safe communities in Ontario. The company supports programs, events and initiatives that focus on safety training and safe play.

About the Coaches Association of Ontario (CAO)

The Coaches Association of Ontario is an independent, non-profit organization that supports coaches from community to high performance across all sports in Ontario. Providing coach development, funding opportunities, and events that support, recognize and represent all coaches across the province.

For more information, please visit www.coachesontario.ca, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $31.5 billion in assets as at December 31, 2022, and annual revenues in 2022 of approximately $7.8 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2022, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com , www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov .

