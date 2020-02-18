Husband and Wife team open their second Good Earth Coffeehouse in Saskatoon

Canadian coffee franchise expands in Saskatchewan

CALGARY, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - This weekend, Good Earth Coffeehouse (Good Earth) opened its doors in Jim Pattison Children's Hospital, located next to the University of Saskatchewan campus - the second Good Earth to open its doors in Saskatoon. The first café located in River Centre opened in 2014.

"We are so excited to be opening our second Good Earth Coffeehouse," explains local owners Chelsey and Joel Wilde. "As parents to three young boys, we are proud to be part of the new Children's Hospital community."

Saskatchewan's new Children's Hospital opened in September of 2019. Within the hospital, Good Earth offers a warm, inviting community gathering place to enjoy ethically sourced coffee and handcrafted drinks. The menu offers wholesome breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

"We are thrilled to have Good Earth Coffeehouse here at the hospital," says Rosine Garabedian, Director, Site Lead of Jim Pattison Children's Hospital. "Our teams and families have been looking forward to fabulous coffee and tasty treats close to where our children and moms are receiving care."

Good Earth is hosting a grand opening party on Tuesday, March 3 from 11 am to 2 p.m. to celebrate. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will commence at 1:00 p.m. The event is open to the public and will include free brewed coffee all day, live music and prizes as well as food and beverage samples.

Relationships remain as much a cornerstone of Good Earth's brand as exceptional coffee and good food. Good Earth looks forward to further contributing to the Saskatoon community. For more information about Good Earth, please visit www.goodearthcoffeehouse.com.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with 49 locations throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Quebec. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission...to be a coffeehouse with good food.

