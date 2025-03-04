Good Earth Coffeehouse Announces "Meet your Matcha" - New Spring Drinks and Exclusive Rewards Offer

Toasted Coconut Matcha: A creamy blend of matcha and toasted coconut, topped with a sprinkle of toasted coconut for a balanced and flavorful treat.

A creamy blend of matcha and toasted coconut, topped with a sprinkle of toasted coconut for a balanced and flavorful treat. Toasted Coconut Caffe Latte: Rich espresso combined with steamed milk and the sweet, nutty flavor of toasted coconut, finished with a sprinkle of toasted coconut on top.

Rich espresso combined with steamed milk and the sweet, nutty flavor of toasted coconut, finished with a sprinkle of toasted coconut on top. Iced Strawberry Matcha with Cold Foam: A vibrant blend of sweet strawberry and smooth matcha, crowned with a velvety layer of strawberry cold foam for a unique and refreshing experience.

A vibrant blend of sweet strawberry and smooth matcha, crowned with a velvety layer of strawberry cold foam for a unique and refreshing experience. Matcha & White Chocolate Scone with Strawberry Glaze : A classic scone featuring matcha and white chocolate, drizzled with a sweet strawberry glaze, offering the perfect balance of flavors for a springtime snack.

: A classic scone featuring matcha and white chocolate, drizzled with a sweet strawberry glaze, offering the perfect balance of flavors for a springtime snack. Matchagato with Strawberry Drizzle: Creamy matcha poured over a scoop of vanilla ice cream, topped with a rich swirl of strawberry drizzle for a sweet and indulgent treat. (Available at select locations)

These seasonal drinks and treats reflect Good Earth Coffeehouse's commitment to crafting high-quality beverages with unique flavors. While inspired by tastes from around the world, Good Earth Coffeehouse remains rooted in its Canadian heritage, serving ethically sourced exceptional coffee and fresh wholesome food since 1991.

In celebration of the launch of their seasonal drinks, Good Earth Coffeehouse is rolling out an exclusive offer for Good Earth Rewards members. From now until March 18, 2025, rewards members can treat themselves to a complimentary medium-sized seasonal beverage at participating coffeehouse locations throughout Canada. Sign up for Good Earth Rewards by downloading the app or registering online at goodearthcoffeehouse.com/rewards.

Good Earth Coffeehouse's Spring seasonal drinks are now available for a limited time at all coffeehouse locations across Canada. Visit goodearthcoffeehouse.com to find the nearest café.

*Your choice of any medium spring seasonal beverage available to new and existing Good Earth Rewards members only. Offer valid from March 4 – March 18, 2025. Redeemable only at time of purchase, at participating Good Earth Coffeehouses. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. Not available through delivery. Limit one per person.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with 60 locations across Canada from Vancouver Island to the Maritimes. Founded in 1991 Good Earth Coffeehouse is a truly Canadian company that started with a simple desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth Coffeehouse has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food.

