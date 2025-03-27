Good Earth Coffeehouse Expands into New University and Healthcare Settings

CALGARY, AB, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Good Earth Coffeehouse is excited to announce the continued expansion of its cafes into university campuses and healthcare facilities across Canada. As part of their ongoing growth strategy, Good Earth Coffeehouse is proud to open new coffeehouses that bring the company's commitment to sustainability, social good, and healthful food into two critical sectors: education and healthcare.

These additional institutional locations reflect Good Earth Coffeehouse's mission to provide exceptional, ethically sourced coffee and fresh, wholesome food options to communities across Canada. By establishing partnerships with universities and healthcare facilities, Good Earth Coffeehouse is making its café experience more accessible while contributing positively to the environments it serves. This expansion will see the opening of several new locations, bringing the company's total to 15 healthcare and 7 university coffeehouses.

The new locations include:

University of Calgary , Calgary, AB – 3 locations

of Medicine HRIC Atrium at Foothills Hospital

Education Tower, main campus



Kinesiology Building, main campus (opening Fall 2025)

Grand Prairie Regional Hospital, Grand Prairie, AB (opening Spring 2025)

(opening Spring 2025) University of Alberta Hospital, Walter Mackenzie Centre, Edmonton, AB (opening Summer 2025)

(opening Summer 2025) Royal University Hospital, Saskatoon, SK (opening Fall 2025)

(opening Fall 2025) SickKids Hospital, Toronto, ON (second location opening Spring 2025)

"We are thrilled to continue expanding into these important institutional spaces," said Gerry Docherty, President and COO of Good Earth Coffeehouse. "Our mission has always been to provide high-quality, sustainable coffee and fresh food options to our communities. Our values of sustainability and social responsibility resonate strongly with education and healthcare institutions. Through these partnerships we can meet the unique needs of students, faculty, patients, and healthcare workers, providing them a welcoming space that offers a much-needed pause."

Since its founding in 1991, Good Earth Coffeehouse has stayed true to its Canadian roots, focusing on ethically sourced coffee and fresh, wholesome food that caters to a variety of dietary needs. Expanding into institutional settings like universities and healthcare facilities is a natural extension of Good Earth's mission to bring its values-driven approach to a broader audience.

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with 60 locations across Canada from Vancouver Island to the Maritimes. Founded in 199, Good Earth Coffeehouse is a truly Canadian company that started with a simple desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth Coffeehouse has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food.

