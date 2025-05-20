Good Earth Coffeehouse Brews Excitement for Summer Seasonal Drinks

Yuzu & Pineapple Tea Lemonade Tropical yuzu and pineapple with lemonade and Orange Blossom Tea. A tangy, citrusy refreshment with a lemon garnish.

Yuzu & Orange Blossom Tea Sparkler
A sparkling blend of yuzu, pineapple, Orange Blossom Tea, and sparkling water create a refreshing, citrus burst

Orchard Cold Brew
Rich Cold Brew coffee paired with peach, orange, topped with an orange slice for a bold, sweet twist.

Orchard Smoothie
A smooth blend of peach and orange, delivering a refreshing, fruity blend that's like a walk through an orchard.

These seasonal drinks reflect Good Earth Coffeehouse's commitment to crafting high-quality beverages with unique flavors. While inspired by tastes from around the world, Good Earth Coffeehouse remains rooted in its Canadian heritage, serving ethically sourced exceptional coffee and fresh wholesome food since 1991.

Good Earth's summer seasonal drinks are now available for a limited time at all coffeehouse locations across Canada. Visit goodearthcoffeehouse.com to find the nearest café.

About Good Earth Coffeehouse

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with 60 locations across Canada from Vancouver Island to the Maritimes. Founded in 1991 Good Earth Coffeehouse is a truly Canadian company that started with a simple desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth Coffeehouse has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food.

