First Nations partners are active in the effort to chart a new way forward with the Government of Canada to build renewed nation-to-nation relationships based on the affirmation of rights, respect, cooperation and partnership. Critical to repairing and renewing these relationships are efforts to address past wrongs and resolve historical grievances like those faced by the Huron-Wendat Nation.

Today, Rémy Vincent, Grand Chief of the Huron-Wendat Nation, and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced that the Huron-Wendat Nation and the Government of Canada have reached a settlement agreement on the Rockmont Reserve claim. In 1904, more than 9,000 acres—or nearly 30 square kilometres—of the Nation's reserve land was illegally surrendered, about 80 kilometres north of Quebec City. The Rockmont Reserve lands were sold for $7,501. With the loss of this land, the members of the Huron-Wendat Nation lost economic opportunities from forestry and hunting and fishing trades, as well as a space to practice traditional activities on the land. In the surrender, the Government of Canada broke promises made to the Nation and the settlement today represents a renewed commitment to honour our obligations. The Nation will receive close to $149 million in compensation from Canada along with an option to acquire up to 9,600 acres of land by mutual agreement, that is, where sellers are willing and apply to have it set aside as a reserve.

The successful resolution of grievances brought by Indigenous communities is a key part of reconciliation—one that acknowledges and addresses the wrongs of the past and helps to build a better future for everyone in Canada.

"I am pleased that this settlement agreement means that the Huron-Wendat Nation will receive nearly $149 million in financial compensation, which will enable us to ensure the sustainability of the Nation and the services provided to our people. I also greatly appreciate the opportunity to add 38.85 square kilometres of reserve land adjacent to or not adjacent to Wendake, a sizeable area considering our community's space challenges."

"As we continue to walk the path of reconciliation, I am pleased that the Government of Canada is taking an important step to renew and strengthen our relationship with the Huron-Wendat Nation. This settlement helps address a past wrong and also creates new opportunities for a brighter future as we continue to move forward together in the spirit of respect and partnership."

In 1853, following Order in Council 482, the Huron-Wendat Nation received 9,600 acres of land on the northwest branch of the Sainte-Anne River (3,000 acres of frontage and 5,000 acres of depth). This piece of land became Rockmont Reserve, now in the municipality of Saint-Raymond , northwest of Québec City.

, northwest of Québec City. Specific claims deal with past wrongs against First Nations. These claims, made by First Nations against the Government of Canada , relate to the administration of land and other First Nation assets and to the fulfilment of historical treaties and other agreements.

, relate to the administration of land and other First Nation assets and to the fulfilment of historical treaties and other agreements. From January 1, 2016 , to March 31, 2024 , Canada resolved 297 claims for close to $11.1 billion in compensation. Since the Specific Claims Program began in 1973 to March 31, 2024 , 702 claims totalling $14.9 billion in compensation have been settled through negotiations.

