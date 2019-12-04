Hundreds of Thousands of Christmas Lights Illuminate Canada's Capitals

Every provincial and territorial capital is celebrating the magic of Christmas lights, symbolically linking Canadians together from coast to coast to coast

OTTAWA, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - This evening marks the start of the 35th annual Christmas Lights Across Canada. Everyone is invited to marvel at the luminous landscape that will link the provinces and territories all across the country. This program is presented by exclusive sponsor Manulife.

Celebrations are happening at a new location this year! The opening night will take place in Confederation Park in downtown Ottawa, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. In the presence of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, thousands of twinkling lights will transform Canada's Capital Region into a magical winter wonderland.

Piano and vocal performances by Kiesza, Damien Robitaille and Tomson Highway will get the crowd into the holiday spirit. Interactive pianos installed in the park will invite the public to interact with sound and light, and there will be free BeaverTails® pastries (while supplies last). Other activities are planned to ensure a truly memorable experience. The evening will continue on Parliament Hill with the projection of the dazzling multimedia show on the Centre Block.

Every capital city in the country is celebrating Christmas Lights Across Canada in its own way:

In Yellowknife , the Legislative Assembly of the Northwest Territories and City Hall will switch on about 20,000 lights.

, the Legislative Assembly of the and City Hall will switch on about 20,000 lights. Festivities are already underway in Charlottetown , Fredericton , Halifax and Toronto .

, , and . Québec City, Regina, Iqaluit and Winnipeg will be lit up by thousands of lights throughout the holiday season.

and will be lit up by thousands of lights throughout the holiday season. Christmas Lights Across Canada celebrations will continue tomorrow, December 5, with ceremonies in Edmonton , St. John's and Victoria .

, St. John's and . Whitehorse will round out the festivities on December 7.

Quotes

"Christmas Lights Across Canada is a wonderful tradition that makes us proud and brings us together. The lights shine across the country, uniting all Canadians and bringing out our holiday spirit. At this wonderful time of the year, let's celebrate together and be transported by the harmony of the Christmas lights shining in the heart of Canada's capitals and beyond!"

- The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

This is the 35th edition of Christmas Lights Across Canada.

Thousands of dazzling holiday lights will brighten the lighting route along Confederation Boulevard in Canada's Capital Region. Follow the route and admire the illuminated sites every evening from 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., from December 4, 2019 to January 7, 2020.

The multimedia projection show, which combines digital technology with the architectural splendour of Parliament's Centre Block, will be presented in a 15-minute loop every night from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., from December 4, 2019 to January 7, 2020.

On December 31 only, the multimedia show will run until 11:59 p.m.

Manulife is the exclusive sponsor of Christmas Lights Across Canada.

