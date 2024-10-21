Humber Polytechnic on Track to be the First Higher Education Institution in Canada to Hit Net Zero in 2029

Humber to achieve net-zero targets two decades ahead of schedule, providing a climate action blueprint for others to follow

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Taking urgent action in response to the climate crisis, Humber Polytechnic is significantly accelerating its sustainability goals, advancing its net-zero carbon target by more than two decades. As the first post-secondary institution in Canada to set this ambitious target, Humber is now on course to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in 2029, following a series of projects outlined in its Integrated Energy Master Plan (IEMP).

"As part of our Builders of Brilliance vision, Humber Polytechnic is leading the way. No other institution in Canada is doing what we're doing to address climate change at this scale and speed," said Ann Marie Vaughan, president & CEO, Humber Polytechnic. "We are making these moves because it's what is right for our planet and we are making our solutions open source, so they can be the climate action blueprint for the world."

Humber is committed to embedding sustainability into everything from operations to academic programming, to ensure our students and partners are prepared for the transition to a green economy.

Humber's industry-leading decarbonization efforts prioritize the transition from natural gas to efficient electric-based heating systems across its North and Lakeshore campuses. These projects, which will eliminate most of the fossil-fuel-based heating sources on campus, include:

North Campus Central Plant Natural Gas to Electric Heating Conversion : Installation of a new geothermal system, which will build on the infrastructure that will be installed as part of its SWITCH project, namely the heat recovery chillers and electric boiler providing heat to a new low temperature hot water network.

: Installation of a new geothermal system, which will build on the infrastructure that will be installed as part of its SWITCH project, namely the heat recovery chillers and electric boiler providing heat to a new low temperature hot water network. Lakeshore East Natural Gas to Electric Heating Conversion : Electrification of heating systems supplying heritage buildings.

: Electrification of heating systems supplying heritage buildings. Centre for Skilled Trades & Technology : Replacing end-of-life natural gas-fired units with electric air-source heat pumps.

: Replacing end-of-life natural gas-fired units with electric air-source heat pumps. Lakeshore Building B & Residence R Building: Replacing gas-fired boiler systems with electric-based heating.

Recognizing that Humber students also have a critical role to play in addressing the climate crisis, Humber will focus on the development of new academic programs and continuous professional learning opportunities to align with the broader industry transition to a green economy.

To date, Humber's agenda setting Integrated Energy Master Plan projects are saving the institution more than $2.8 million in utility costs per year. The ongoing projects are projected to save another $1.5 million per year, demonstrating that Humber's decarbonization blueprint is effectively reducing carbon emissions and generating significant operational savings, while also replacing aging equipment.

"We're not just ahead of the curve, we're defining it. By focusing on electrification of our heating systems, leveraging energy conservation, and using innovative technologies like heat pumps, the institution is setting an example for others while attempting to reshape how industry approaches large-scale decarbonization efforts," said Aman Hehar, associate director of Energy & Climate Change, Humber Polytechnic. "This isn't just about meeting targets it's about transforming the marketplace for the benefit of our future and the planet."

Please visit these websites to learn more about Humber's Climate Action Plan, IEMP, Project SWITCH, and Builders of Brilliance.

About Humber Polytechnic

Humber is Canada's competitive advantage. Like the world around us, we're constantly in motion, creating a new expectation for education, while helping solve Canada's wicked productivity problem. More than just a place to learn, it's a place to belong. Offering the largest depth and breadth of programming to more than 86,000 learners, Humber is pioneering innovative and collaborative approaches to teaching and learning. With the support of our deep-rooted industry connections, dedicated faculty, and amazing staff, at Humber, we build brilliance every single day. Visit humber.ca to learn more.

SOURCE Humber Polytechnic

For more information, please contact: Sylvie Lendvay, Media Relations and External Communications Specialist, Humber Polytechnic, [email protected] | 416.729.8940