Humber Polytechnic Fosters Local Projects for Education and Equity

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Humber Polytechnic has launched the Humber Polytechnic Community Impact Fund, a new initiative designed to promote educational and training opportunities for local youth, Indigenous Peoples, newcomers, and other equity-seeking groups.

The Community Impact Fund aims to build educational pathways, promote access to learning, and cultivate partnerships between Humber's academic and administrative departments and local organizations. Faculty, staff, and community organizations are invited to apply for funding of up to $10,000 for projects that drive meaningful impact within the community. All Impact Fund projects must be accessible, inclusive, and compliant with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act.

"At Humber Polytechnic, we are forging deeper partnerships and leveraging our powerful convening ability to bring together key players to solve societies wicked problems," said Ann Marie Vaughan, President and CEO, Humber Polytechnic. "As part of Building Brilliance, our vision for the future of higher education, we will become a destination for innovation, collaboration, and impact. This fund exemplifies our commitment to driving growth, solving community challenges, and creating value through partnerships."

The Community Impact Fund supports two of the three pillars of Humber's vision, Building Brilliance: deeper partnerships and driving impact. Managed by Humber's Community Outreach and Workforce Development team, the fund seeks to support projects that drive impact by enhancing learning, increasing access to education, training and employment pathways, and strengthening the organizational capacity of community agencies.

"Humber has the ability to use its wealth of resources to make education more equitable while addressing existing needs in the community," said Nabeel Rahman, manager, Community and Partnership Development. "We can help communities build on their strengths as they move towards their full potential."

