Humber Polytechnic and University of Leicester sign new partnership for Humber students to study law in the UK

Transformative international agreement offers students a streamlined route to a law degree

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian students aspiring to study law in the United Kingdom now have a new pathway to realize their dreams through a strategic partnership between Humber Polytechnic and the University of Leicester. This new memorandum of understanding (MOU) opens a distinct route for Humber students to gain a foundational two-year pre-law education at Humber, followed by three years of law studies at Leicester's Law School.

The MOU was signed in Toronto on November 1 by Professor Nishan Canagarajah, president and vice-chancellor, University of Leicester, and Ann Marie Vaughan, president and CEO, Humber Polytechnic. Through this agreement, Humber aims to redefine international recruitment and create transformative global learning opportunities.

"Establishing partnerships with leading post-secondary institutions like the University of Leicester is an example of how Humber Polytechnic is building brilliance both in our communities and globally," said Vaughan. "With this agreement, Humber students will be provided with a one-of-a-kind experience to pursue their passion in law. This further exemplifies our commitment and vision to transform the higher education system by personalizing the learning path, allowing learners to come with the skills and experiences they have and build on them, to get to where they want to be. By forging a deep partnership with the University of Leicester, we are creating better pathways, opportunities and outcomes for our students to be able to achieve their dreams and contribute as global citizens."

This partnership strengthens Leicester's well-established Canadian connections, as the institution hosts the largest number of Canadian students in any U.K. law school, with 500 Canadian students currently enrolled and a network of over 2,000 Canadian alumni.

"We are proud of our strong connections with Canada and our excellent reputation here, particularly as a leading institution for legal education," said Canagarajah. "This agreement formalises a route which will allow students to gain a fantastic grounding in law at Humber Polytechnic, which will then act as the springboard to pursue their dream of studying the subject at degree level in the United Kingdom."

As part of Building Brilliance: Our Vision to 2030 and Beyond, Humber is reimagining education to adapt to and shape the world around us. Guided by this vision, Humber is reshaping learning, forging strong partnerships, and creating lasting value that will drive impact in our communities.

About Humber Polytechnic

Humber is Canada's competitive advantage. Like the world around us, we're constantly in motion, creating a new expectation for education, while helping solve Canada's wicked productivity problem. More than just a place to learn, it's a place to belong. Offering the largest depth and breadth of programming to more than 86,000 learners, Humber is pioneering innovative and collaborative approaches to teaching and learning. With the support of our deep-rooted industry connections, dedicated faculty, and amazing staff, at Humber, we build brilliance every single day. Visit humber.ca to learn more.

About the University of Leicester

The University of Leicester is the Daily Mail University of the Year 2025 and twice shortlisted for University of the Year for the Times Higher Education Awards 2024 and the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025. The University is led by discovery and innovation – an international centre for excellence renowned for research, teaching and broadening access to higher education. It is among the Top 30 universities in the Times Higher Education (THE)'s Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021 rankings with 89% of research assessed as world-leading or internationally excellent, with wide-ranging impacts on society, health, culture, and the environment. In 2023, the University received an overall Gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) 2023, making it one of a small number of institutions nationally to achieve TEF Gold alongside a top 30 REF performance. The University is home to more than 20,000 students and approximately 4,000 staff.

SOURCE Humber Polytechnic

