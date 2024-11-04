Humber Polytechnic and Siemens Canada's Net Zero Classroom Named to Canada's Clean50 Top Projects for 2025

Hands-on opportunities prepare learners for a low-carbon future

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Building on their long-standing, deep strategic partnership, Humber Polytechnic and Siemens Canada have earned national recognition with a Canada's Clean50 Top Project Award for their innovative collaboration on a Net Zero Classroom. This award celebrates the impact of teaching students about microgrids and renewable energy systems to build the next generation of energy leaders, while filling a critical gap in industry knowledge.

The Net Zero Classroom is designed to inspire students by offering hands-on learning opportunities in real-time energy production and consumption. Students gain training experience with solar panels, electric vehicle chargers, microgrids, battery storage, and smart grids, providing them with the technical skills needed in today's energy sector.

Humber and Siemens Canada are working together to give students a head start in the skills needed for the green transition. At Humber's North campus, Humber and Siemens worked together to develop the Sustainable Microgrid and Renewable Technology (SMART) Lab, a state-of-the-art facility where students can interact with advanced energy systems.

"At Humber, we know what is right for our planet," said Ann Marie Vaughan, president and CEO, Humber Polytechnic. "We are committed to equipping our students with the skills needed to be adaptable and resilient in their careers as new technologies disrupt the status quo. The SMART Lab is an example of how we are building brilliance at Humber, where hands-on learning will shape Canada's clean energy future."

This partnership demonstrates Humber's broader partnership strategy to solve the wicked challenges society and businesses are facing. Together, Siemens and Humber are leading and empowering young Canadians to contribute to a sustainable, low-carbon future, and are prepared for careers in renewable energy and smart grid technologies. This partnership provides a roadmap for other post-secondary institutions on how to cultivate deep, mutually beneficial partnerships with industry to meet evolving educational and industry demands.

"Preparing Canada for a low-carbon future is a complex effort, and it requires an ever-growing system of partners willing to collaborate on innovative ideas and business models," says Faisal Kazi, President and CEO, Siemens Canada. "Siemens is proud to partner with Humber Polytechnic in offering students access to technologies that equip them for careers vital to our climate change response and energy economy."

Humber's recently announced Building Brilliance vision strives towards three pillars: reimagining learning, forging deeper partnerships and driving impact. Through this bold strategy, Humber is charting a forward-thinking path to address the challenges facing our communities, businesses, and industries.

