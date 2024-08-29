Humber Builds Brilliance with a New Name and Brand

Humber Polytechnic unveils a radical, contemporary vision for post-secondary education

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Ushering in a new era for post-secondary education, Humber College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning is now Humber Polytechnic.

In response to Canada's productivity crisis and a need to transform learning, Humber is defining a new future for the institution and building a new model of polytechnic education for Ontario, Canada and the world.

Through a proprietary and unprecedented "Humber Inspired" process, more than 1,000 students, faculty members, support staff, administration, industry and community partners shared their ideas for Humber's future. More than 3,000 concepts were generated, all of which contributed to Humber's new vision and the goal of solving the productivity crisis.

"Productivity is the engine of economic growth, and it has been in decline in Canada for many years. The country has struggled to effectively convert innovation into commercial success. We are going to change that. We will bridge academia, industry, and government to change Canada's productivity course and drive competitiveness, job creation and economic prosperity," said Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan, President and CEO, Humber Polytechnic. "Over the next decade, Humber Polytechnic will lead the definition, discovery, value, and possibilities of polytechnic education by reimagining learning, forging deeper partnerships and driving impact in Ontario, Canada, and around the globe."

An engine of excellence that can develop the right people with the right skills, the right ideas, and the right partnerships can jumpstart Canada's productivity, ultimately creating sustainable growth and a flourishing future for all involved.

Humber's new model for polytechnic and post-secondary education credits students for learning inside and outside of the classroom, ensuring all learners, no matter where they are in their journey, will have the access and support they need to build lifelong employability, rather than prepare for a single job. Through new industry-responsive curriculum, a new approach to credit transfer, and deeper engagement with employer partners Humber learners will tackle industry and society's most complex challenges.

Helping to communicate Humber's bold vision is its new brand identity, Builders of Brilliance. Launching this fall across multiple platforms, Builders of Brilliance represents Humber's dedication to crafting more engaged, future-fluent learners and its commitment to the evolution of post-secondary education.

To learn more about how Humber Polytechnic is building brilliance, visit humber.ca/building-brilliance

About Humber Polytechnic

Humber is Canada's competitive advantage. Like the world around us, we're constantly in motion, creating a new expectation for education, while helping solve Canada's wicked productivity problem. More than just a place to learn, it's a place to belong. Offering the largest depth and breadth of programming to more than 86,000 learners, Humber is pioneering innovative and collaborative approaches to teaching and learning. With the support of our deep-rooted industry connections, dedicated faculty, and amazing staff, at Humber, we build brilliance every single day. Visit humber.ca to learn more.

SOURCE Humber Polytechnic

For more information, please contact: Sylvie Lendvay, Media Relations and External Communications Specialist, Humber Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning, [email protected], 416.729.8940