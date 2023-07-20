Hullo, by Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC), Announces Launch Date and Bookings While Vessels Arrive to Nanaimo

Guests can soon reserve seats for sailings that will begin August 14th.

NANAIMO, BC, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Hullo's two new high-speed passenger ferries, sthuqi' (sta – key) and spuhéls (spah – els), recently arrived home at the Nanaimo Port Authority's Assembly Wharf. In celebration of the vessels home coming, Hullo will be opening bookings early next week for sailings beginning August 14th.

"It's a tremendously exciting period for us all," says Alastair Caddick, Hullo's Chief Executive Officer. "Our dedicated Hullo crew has been working relentlessly to bring this highly anticipated bi-coastal service to life. We can't wait to welcome our first guests aboard in just a few short weeks!"

The vessels and crew spent the past few weeks in Victoria's Point Hope shipyard where they underwent sea trials, vessel familiarization, training drills and Transport Canada certifications. The Hullo crew will utilize the remaining weeks leading up to launch to conduct additional personnel training, sailing the route between Downtown Vancouver and Nanaimo.

Hullo unveiled its initial sailing schedule. Hullo plans to build on these initial sailings and add more of the trips as listed over the next two months.

Nanaimo to Downtown Vancouver: (Departing from the Nanaimo Port Authority) Downtown Vancouver to Nanaimo: (Departing from the Vancouver Harbour Flight

Centre) 6:00am 8:00am 8:00am (coming soon) 10:00am (coming soon) 10:00am 12:00pm 12:00pm (coming soon) 3:30pm (coming soon) 4:30pm 6:30pm 5:30pm (coming soon) 7:30pm (coming soon) 8:30pm* 10:30pm*

*May be later subject to special events and occasions.

While the tickets can be booked from August 14th onwards, guests should keep an eye out after July 28th for earlier sailing dates that may become available for booking.

Those who subscribe to Hullo's email list will be the first to know when bookings open next week and checking the Hullo website daily is the best way to keep updated as more sailing dates and trips become available.

About the Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC) and Hullo

Proudly headquartered in Nanaimo, BC, the Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC) is a modern Canadian ferry company transforming how we travel in BC. Through its service brand, Hullo, VIFC will set a new standard for guests' travel experience across the Georgia Strait with reliability, convenience, and enjoyability at the forefront of operations. For more information on Hullo, visit www.hullo.com .

