TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Hugessen Consulting is making an important addition to its leadership by appointing Marie-Lise Gauthier as the Partner, Quebec Leader, entrusted with the leadership of our Montreal office. Since the founding of the firm in 2006, Hugessen has enjoyed a strong presence in Quebec; the appointment of Marie-Lise Gauthier highlights our commitment to our valued clients and friends in this market while strengthening the capabilities of the firm.

About Hugessen Consulting

Marie-Lise Gauthier (CNW Group/Hugessen Consulting Inc)

Hugessen Consulting is a leading executive compensation and corporate advisory firm, with a history of strong and enduring relationships in the business community. With offices in Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal, our team advises clients across Canada and globally.

Introducing Marie-Lise Gauthier

Marie-Lise Gauthier brings over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, strategy, and governance in both public companies and start-up environments. Her expertise brings strength in corporate development as well as serving on various boards of privately held companies and private pension plans, in Quebec and on a broad international level.

With independent consulting experience and successful tenure at Celestica Inc., Bombardier Inc., and Bell Canada Enterprises Inc., Marie-Lise Gauthier brings a robust understanding of strategic context and performance imperatives of public and private companies. Her track record in delivering accretive transactions in complex industrial and technology sectors is a testament to her capacity to engage and deliver effectively at the highest levels of leadership.

Marie-Lisa holds an MBA from INSEAD as well as a B.Sc. Industrial Engineering from École Polytechnique de Montréal.

Quotes

Ken Hugessen and Georges Soaré, Founding Partners, Hugessen Consulting: "Marie-Lise's arrival marks a pivotal moment for our firm as we deepen our commitment to our clients in Quebec, while her expertise and leadership brings a complement to our strategic counsel."

Marie-Lise Gauthier, Partner, Quebec Leader, Hugessen Consulting "Joining Hugessen Consulting allows me to leverage the entirety of my corporate experience, in combination with the firm's exceptional strategic advisory capabilities, to further enhance our clients' success."

« En rejoignant Hugessen Consulting, je pourrai mettre à profit ma vaste expérience en entreprise en la combinant aux capacités exceptionnelles du cabinet en matière de conseil stratégique afin de soutenir davantage la réussite de nos clients. »

SOURCE Hugessen Consulting Inc

For further information: For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Denis Antunes, [email protected] | 647.264.7244