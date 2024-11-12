Hugessen Consulting Welcomes Bridget McKellar as Partner, Toronto Office

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Hugessen Consulting is pleased to announce the appointment of Bridget McKellar as Partner, effective November 1st, strengthening our leadership team in Toronto. Since our founding in 2006, Hugessen has built a reputation for delivering industry-leading expertise and cultivating deep, trusted partnerships with our clients. Bridget's appointment reflects our dedication to upholding this legacy while expanding our capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our clients.

Introducing Bridget McKellar

Bridget McKellar (CNW Group/Hugessen Consulting Inc)

Bridget's relationship with Hugessen began as a Summer Analyst in 2009. After completing her joint HBA and Engineering degrees at Western University and the Ivey School of Business, she returned to Hugessen full-time, where she made a significant impact over her 13-year tenure. Known for her strong analytical skills, sound judgment, and ability to address complex client challenges, Bridget played a key role in the firm's growth and success.

After a successful two-and-a-half-year career shift into a broader human capital advisory role with an international firm, Bridget continued to advise Boards and executive teams, while maintaining close ties with Hugessen. Her decision to return to the firm speaks to the strength of Hugessen's culture and the enduring connections within our alumni network.

Bridget joins as the third new partner at Hugessen in the last 18 months, further underscoring our ongoing commitment to strategic growth and the delivery of outstanding client service. We are confident that Bridget's addition will be a catalyst for continued success and innovation as we look ahead.

About Hugessen Consulting

Hugessen Consulting is a leading executive compensation and Board advisory firm, with a history of strong and enduring relationships in the business community. With offices in Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal, our team advises clients across Canada and globally.

Ken Hugessen and Georges Soaré, Founding Partners, Hugessen Consulting: "We are thrilled to welcome Bridget back to Hugessen. Her history with the firm, coupled with her recent experiences, will be invaluable in supporting the continued growth and evolution of our business. Bridget's return is a testament to the lasting relationships we foster with our people. "

Bridget McKellar, Hugessen Consulting "I'm excited to rejoin Hugessen, a place where I've always felt at home. The strength of the team, the collaborative culture, and the opportunity to tackle challenging problems drew me back. I look forward to contributing to the firm's next chapter and helping our clients navigate the evolving landscape of executive compensation, performance evaluation, board effectiveness, and related governance matters."

