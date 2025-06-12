Hugessen Consulting Announces Ciara Wakita as Partner, Co-Leader of Board Effectiveness Practice

TORONTO, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Hugessen Consulting is proud to announce the promotion of Ciara Wakita to Partner. Since joining the firm in 2022, Ciara has played a pivotal role in expanding Hugessen's Board Effectiveness practice, which she co-leads across Canada, the US, and Bermuda. Her promotion reflects the firm's continued investment in this rapidly growing area of strategic advisory.

Ciara Wakita (CNW Group/Hugessen Consulting Inc)

Ciara brings over 15 years of experience advising boards and executives across the public and private sectors. She is known for being a force for good in corporate boardrooms, bringing expertise, sound judgement, and an objective perspective to complex decisions and governance challenges. At Hugessen, she specializes in areas that Boards traditionally cannot delegate to Management: Board Effectiveness, CEO Performance Management, and CEO transition advisory. Ciara's leadership has been instrumental in the growth of the Board Effectiveness practice. She serves as faculty in the ICD Director's Education Program.

"Ciara's promotion to Partner is a testament to her exceptional leadership and the impact she has made in advancing our Board Effectiveness practice.", said Ken Hugessen and Georges Soaré, Founding Partners. "Her insight, integrity, and commitment to client success embody the values of our firm."

"I'm honoured to join the partnership at Hugessen.", said Ciara. "It's a privilege to continue to work alongside such talented colleagues and to support boards in making principled decisions that shape an economically and socially prosperous future."

About Hugessen Consulting

Hugessen Consulting is a leading executive compensation and board effectiveness advisory firm with offices in Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal. The firm advises clients across Canada and internationally, helping boards and executives make sound decisions in an increasingly complex governance landscape.

